Malaysia Explores Fighter Jet Alternatives After Kuwait Delays F/A-18 Delivery
(MENAFN) Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced Saturday that Kuala Lumpur is actively considering other options for fighter jets amid ongoing setbacks in acquiring F/A-18 Legacy Hornets from Kuwait.
“I was informed that there will be further delays for the jets from the United States, and Kuwait can only hand over the F/A-18s to us after receiving their new jets,” Nordin told media.
He explained, “They cannot give the F/A-18s to us until they receive the replacements, as they must also ensure their own country’s security and protect its airspace.”
At a press conference in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Nordin stressed that Malaysia cannot afford to wait indefinitely without a confirmed delivery schedule, prompting the need to evaluate other viable options based on cost-effectiveness and timing.
“If the delivery timeline for these options is around 2028 or 2029, then it may not be worth it as the cost-benefit would be lost by then,” he said.
Nordin also highlighted that Malaysia is slated to receive 18 FA-50M Light Combat Aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries in 2027 but acknowledged, “They will not be enough, and we still need to acquire Multi Role Combat Aircraft.”
“I was informed that there will be further delays for the jets from the United States, and Kuwait can only hand over the F/A-18s to us after receiving their new jets,” Nordin told media.
He explained, “They cannot give the F/A-18s to us until they receive the replacements, as they must also ensure their own country’s security and protect its airspace.”
At a press conference in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Nordin stressed that Malaysia cannot afford to wait indefinitely without a confirmed delivery schedule, prompting the need to evaluate other viable options based on cost-effectiveness and timing.
“If the delivery timeline for these options is around 2028 or 2029, then it may not be worth it as the cost-benefit would be lost by then,” he said.
Nordin also highlighted that Malaysia is slated to receive 18 FA-50M Light Combat Aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries in 2027 but acknowledged, “They will not be enough, and we still need to acquire Multi Role Combat Aircraft.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment