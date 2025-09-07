Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysia Explores Fighter Jet Alternatives After Kuwait Delays F/A-18 Delivery

2025-09-07 02:31:01
(MENAFN) Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced Saturday that Kuala Lumpur is actively considering other options for fighter jets amid ongoing setbacks in acquiring F/A-18 Legacy Hornets from Kuwait.

“I was informed that there will be further delays for the jets from the United States, and Kuwait can only hand over the F/A-18s to us after receiving their new jets,” Nordin told media.

He explained, “They cannot give the F/A-18s to us until they receive the replacements, as they must also ensure their own country’s security and protect its airspace.”

At a press conference in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Nordin stressed that Malaysia cannot afford to wait indefinitely without a confirmed delivery schedule, prompting the need to evaluate other viable options based on cost-effectiveness and timing.

“If the delivery timeline for these options is around 2028 or 2029, then it may not be worth it as the cost-benefit would be lost by then,” he said.

Nordin also highlighted that Malaysia is slated to receive 18 FA-50M Light Combat Aircraft from Korea Aerospace Industries in 2027 but acknowledged, “They will not be enough, and we still need to acquire Multi Role Combat Aircraft.”

