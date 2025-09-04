Planning A Dubai Trip To Watch India Vs Pakistan? Here's Everything You Need To Know
The UAE will stage the 17th edition of the ACC Asia Cup in the T20 format from September 9 to 28, with the marquee clash between India and Pakistan set for Sunday, September 14, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The fixture is already drawing massive interest across South Asia, with fans in both India and Pakistan planning to travel.
Visa requirements
For Indian travellers
Indian nationals heading to Dubai for the match will require a UAE tourist visa, unless they already hold a valid US, UK or EU visa that qualifies them for a visa on arrival. From February 13, 2025, the UAE widened this facility to also include Indian passport holders with valid visas or residence permits from Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada.
30-day single-entry visa : Around ₹7,800
60-day visa : ₹13,000–₹13,500
Multiple-entry (30-day) : ₹17,999
Visa on arrival : Dh100-Dh120 (~₹2,400-2800) for 14 days, extendable by another 14 days for Dh250
Most applications can be made online via VFS Global or authorised travel agencies. Processing time is usually three to four working days, and express services are available at a premium.
For Pakistani nationals
Pakistani fans are advised to check entry requirements directly with the UAE embassy or official immigration sources before booking. Visa policies are subject to change, and confirming eligibility beforehand will help avoid last-minute complications.
What weather to expect
Dubai in September is hot and humid. Daytime highs hover between 37°C and 39°C, while nights stay warm at 28–31°C. Rain is virtually absent, and the UV index is extremely high.
In short: pack sunscreen, hats, and breathable clothes. Stay hydrated and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity during midday. Thankfully, matches at the stadium begin in the evening, when it's more bearable.
Flights from India
With demand peaking around the Asia Cup, airfares are higher than normal. Still, there are plenty of options.
From Delhi, return fares on Emirates, Air India and IndiGo range between ₹23,000 and ₹40,000, though budget deals dip as low as ₹15,000 if booked early. One-way tickets can be found for about ₹7,800.
From Mumbai, Emirates, Air India and SpiceJet operate several direct flights each week. One-way tickets start at around ₹8,700, while return fares generally fall in the ₹20,000–₹25,000 bracket.
From Pakistan
Karachi: One-way fares start at PKR 50,000–75,000 (Dh650–Dh980), with return flights available for around PKR 73,000 (Dh950) if booked early.
Packages: Travel operators in Pakistan are offering bundled deals that include flights and hotels, starting at PKR 170,000 for short stays and up to PKR 340,000 for a week-long package.
Tip: Prices climb steeply the closer you get to match day.
What not to carry
Drugs (even prescription medicines without a doctor's note), sharp objects, pornographic material, and large quantities of cash.
Some items considered harmless in India and Pakistan like poppy seeds or gutka) are banned in the UAE.
Where to stay in Dubai
Dubai offers accommodation for every budget:
3-star hotels: from Dh240+ (₹6,000 / PKR 18,400) per night
4-star hotels: Dh360–Dh480 ( ₹9,000–12,000 / PKR 27,600–36,800) per night
5-star hotels: Dh1,000–Dh2,500+ (₹25,000–63,000 / PKR 76,700–191,800+) per night
Budget hostels/guesthouses: from Dh80+ (₹2,000 / PKR 6,100) per night
For convenience, look at Dubai Sports City or Jumeirah Village Circle, both minutes from the stadium. For sightseeing, Downtown Dubai offers iconic views of Burj Khalifa but is farther away. Bur Dubai is another favourite, teeming with Indian and Pakistani restaurants, including plenty of vegetarian options.
Does Dubai Metro go to the Cricket Stadium?
No. Dubai Metro does not extend to Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The closest stop is Dubai Internet City on the Red Line, from where you must take a feeder bus (F34) or a taxi to Sports City.
On match day, the fastest option is a taxi or ride-hailing app, which takes 20–25 minutes from Downtown Dubai and costs Dh80–Dh100 (₹2,000–₹2,500 / PKR 6,100–7,700). Metro-plus-bus is cheaper at Dh9–Dh14 but can take more than an hour.
Ticket prices
Tickets for India–Pakistan are the hottest in town. Early allocations, priced between Dh50 and Dh350 (₹1,250–₹8,750 / PKR 3,800–26,800), have sold out.
Fans still have the option of buying seven-match packages, covering India–Pakistan, India–UAE, other group fixtures and the final. Prices range from ₹33,600 to ₹3.12 lakh / PKR 406,000 to 3.77 million, depending on seating and inclusions.
This week, the Emirates Cricket Board announced new offers on Platinum List, where India–Pakistan tickets are available in a package for Dh475 (₹11,400 / PKR 36,400). Tickets will also soon be sold at the box offices of Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Currency and spending
Dh1 =₹24
Dh 1 = PKR 76.72
Expense
Taxi (Downtown-Stadium): Dh80–100 ₹2,000–2,500 PKR 6,100–7,700
Metro + Bus: Dh9–Dh14 ₹225–350 PKR 690–1,070
Budget meal: Dh20–Dh40 ₹500–1,000 PKR 1,500–3,000
Credit and debit cards are accepted everywhere - from taxis to malls.
Handy trips for travellers
SIM cards : Available at the airport; data packs start at around Dh50.
Dress code : Light, modest clothing works best. Swimwear only at beaches or pools.
Stadium rules : Large bags, outside food and drinks are not allowed. Arrive early to avoid queues.
Note: All currency conversions are approximate, based on exchange rates as of September 4, 2025. Travellers should check the latest rates before booking or making payments.
