Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Atrocities Kill Over 64,300 Palestinians
(MENAFN) At least 64,368 Palestinians have lost their lives since October 2023 amid Israel’s devastating military campaign against the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported on Saturday.
According to the ministry’s statement, 68 bodies were delivered to hospitals in the past 24 hours, while 362 people sustained injuries, pushing the total number of wounded to 162,367 amid the ongoing Israeli assault.
“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added, underscoring the desperate conditions on the ground.
The ministry also highlighted that in the last day, Israeli army fire killed 23 Palestinians and injured more than 143 others while they attempted to access humanitarian aid. This raises the death toll for those killed seeking aid since May 27 to 2,385, with over 17,577 injured.
In addition, six more Palestinians—including a child—died from malnutrition and starvation in the past 24 hours. The famine-related death toll since October 2023 now stands at 382, including 135 children.
Since March 2, Israeli authorities have fully sealed all Gaza border crossings, intensifying a dire humanitarian crisis for the enclave’s 2.4 million residents and driving them toward famine.
A United Nations-supported food security assessment has already declared famine conditions in northern Gaza, warning the crisis will spread further south by month’s end.
Israeli forces resumed intensified attacks on Gaza on March 18, killing 11,828 people and injuring 50,326, breaking a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement established in January.
The military campaign marked its 700th day on Friday, leaving Gaza in ruin and facing widespread hunger.
In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
Meanwhile, Israel confronts a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its ongoing actions in the territory.
