China-Russia Pipeline Deal Seals Trump's Eurasia Strategy Collapse

MENAFN - Asia Times) US President Donald Trump's Eurasian grand strategy aimed to preemptively avert Russia's potentially disproportionate dependence on China to prevent having its natural resources turbocharge the trajectory of Washington's only true systemic rival.

To that end, the US envisaged entering into a resource-centric strategic partnership with Russia following the end of the Ukrainian conflict , expecting that this shared objective would incentivize Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to significant territorial and/or security concessions.

Trump's inability or unwillingness to coerce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into any of Putin's demanded concessions, paired with increasingly concerning reports about NATO's potential deployment to Ukraine, have spooked Putin into ditching his balancing act and pivoting harder to China.

The successful conclusion of their long-negotiated Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline deal , which will nearly double Russia's gas exports to China to roughly 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year – at cheaper price s than the European Union paid – marks a significant failure of Trump's Eurasian grand strategy.