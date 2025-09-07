China-Russia Pipeline Deal Seals Trump's Eurasia Strategy Collapse
To that end, the US envisaged entering into a resource-centric strategic partnership with Russia following the end of the Ukrainian conflict , expecting that this shared objective would incentivize Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to significant territorial and/or security concessions.
Trump's inability or unwillingness to coerce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into any of Putin's demanded concessions, paired with increasingly concerning reports about NATO's potential deployment to Ukraine, have spooked Putin into ditching his balancing act and pivoting harder to China.
The successful conclusion of their long-negotiated Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline deal , which will nearly double Russia's gas exports to China to roughly 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year – at cheaper price s than the European Union paid – marks a significant failure of Trump's Eurasian grand strategy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment