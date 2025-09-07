China Trade Services Grow 8.2% Yoy In 2025
Beijing: China's trade in services recorded strong growth during the first seven months of 2025, with a notable increase in travel-related services.
Data released by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce showed that total trade in services reached 4.58 trillion yuan (equivalent to $644.2 billion) during this period, an increase of 8.2 percent year-on-year.
Service exports amounted to around 2 trillion yuan, up 15.3 percent compared to last year, while service imports rose by 3.3 percent to 2.58 trillion yuan, resulting in a deficit of 581.56 billion yuan.
In terms of travel-related services, the sector maintained strong growth momentum, rising 10.4 percent year-on-year to 1.26 trillion yuan, with exports showing a remarkable increase of 62.9 percent.
Meanwhile, trade in knowledge-intensive services rose by 6.8 percent year-on-year, exceeding 1.77 trillion yuan.
