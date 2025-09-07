USA To Host Paraguay, Uruguay In November Friendlies

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Sep 6 (IANS) The U.S. Men's National Football team will face two South American teams in November friendlies as the competition heats up ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on home soil.

The USA will first host Paraguay on November 15 at Subaru Park in Chester. Then they will play Uruguay on November 18 at Raymond James Stadium to make USMNT's return to Tampa for the first time since 2018.

Paraguay and the United States will meet in a friendly as part of their preparations for next year's FIFA World Cup, the Paraguayan Football Association (APF) said on Saturday.

The American team has fared well against Paraguay, holding a 4-2-2 record all-time against the South American side. Their most recent meeting was a 1-0 USMNT win in 2018.

Uruguay have been a far trickier opponent. The U.S. has a losing record to La Celeste, most recently falling 1-0 in the 2024 Copa America group stage to seal an early exit from the competition.

For the USMNT, the matches against two more World Cup-qualified teams offer more experience against the opponents and styles they could face next summer. Paraguay, 2010 World Cup quarterfinalists who sealed their ninth appearance in the mega event, are led by Atlanta United striker Miguel Almiron. Uruguay, currently 16th in the FIFA Men's World Rankings, finished third in the 2024 Copa America.

“The matches against two strong South American opponents are a great opportunity for our players to be challenged against the types of teams we may see in the World Cup,” USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino said.“As we continue to develop our group, we are looking forward to the amazing support of our fans as the excitement builds for next summer.”

The U.S. now have a series of friendlies lined up to conclude the calendar year. After 2-0 loss to South Korea on Sunday (IST), they will face Japan, Australia and Ecuador - and then the two November matches - as Pochettino ramps up preparations for the 2026 World Cup, set to be held on home soil.

The World Cup will be played in the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19 next year.

Paraguay secured a berth in football's showpiece event for the first time since 2010 with a goalless home draw against Ecuador in Asuncion on Thursday.

The United States automatically qualifies for the tournament as co-host.