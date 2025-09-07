Baaghi 4 Box Office Day 2: Tiger Shroff Starrer Sees Dip In Earnings - Check

Baaghi 4 struggled at the box office with just ₹12 crore on day one and a 25% dip on day two, raising concerns over recovering its hefty ₹100-120 crore budget.

Tiger Shroff's latest release, 'Baaghi 4,' is struggling at the box office. While it opened in double digits on the first day, its earnings saw a decline of almost 25 percent on the second day. As a result, 'Baaghi 4,' directed by A. Harsha, was limited to single-digit collections on the second day. Neither Tiger Shroff's powerful physique nor Sanjay Dutt's villainous avatar is attracting audiences. The two beautiful heroines, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu, are also failing to bring audiences to theaters.

'Baaghi 4' Second Day Collection

According to the trade tracker website sacnilk, the recently released action thriller 'Baaghi 4' collected approximately 9 crore rupees on the second day, Saturday. This earning is about 25 percent less than the film's first-day collection. The film collected 12 crore rupees on the first day. The film's net earnings in India have reached approximately 21 crore rupees in two days.

Weakest Film of the 'Baaghi' Franchise

Looking at the initial figures, 'Baaghi 4' is proving to be the weakest film in producer Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi' franchise. In two days, it hasn't even been able to match the first-day collection of 'Baaghi 2.' Released in 2018, 'Baaghi 2' collected approximately 25 crore rupees on its first day. Moreover, the first film of the franchise, 'Baaghi,' which came out in 2016, had a two-day collection of approximately 23 crore rupees, which is more than this. As for 'Baaghi 3,' released in 2020, it also collected more than 'Baaghi 2' in two days, with a collection of 32 crore rupees.

What is the budget of 'Baaghi 4'?

Official information is not available. But reports claim that 'Baaghi 4' was made on a budget of over 100 crore rupees. Some reports claim a cost of 120 crore rupees. Given the film's slow pace, it seems difficult to recover its budget. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala along with his wife Warda Khan under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.