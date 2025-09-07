Polish Scientists Develop Injectable Biomaterial to Heal Bone Fractures
(MENAFN) A team of Polish researchers has created a breakthrough injectable biomaterial designed to heal bone fractures without surgery, media reported Saturday.
Developed over a two-year period by scientists at the West Pomeranian University of Technology in Szczecin, the innovative polymer hardens after injection directly at the fracture site. Once in place, it stabilizes the bone without requiring traditional hardware such as metal pins or plates.
Professor Miroslawa El Fray, a lead researcher on the project, told media the new method could dramatically streamline fracture treatments. "It will be introduced just once, at the fracture site; there will be no need for its removal. It will induce the process of the bone’s repair and then completely biodegrade inside the body," she said.
In contrast to conventional surgeries, which often require hospital stays and extended recovery times, the polymer-based procedure promises faster interventions and reduced healthcare costs.
One of the material’s key advantages is its biodegradability—eliminating the need for a second operation to remove implants after healing is complete.
Researchers believe the technology could be especially effective for treating wrist fractures, which see a seasonal spike in Poland during the icy winter months.
While the invention marks a major step forward in orthopedic care, it has not yet been patented or brought to market.
Developed over a two-year period by scientists at the West Pomeranian University of Technology in Szczecin, the innovative polymer hardens after injection directly at the fracture site. Once in place, it stabilizes the bone without requiring traditional hardware such as metal pins or plates.
Professor Miroslawa El Fray, a lead researcher on the project, told media the new method could dramatically streamline fracture treatments. "It will be introduced just once, at the fracture site; there will be no need for its removal. It will induce the process of the bone’s repair and then completely biodegrade inside the body," she said.
In contrast to conventional surgeries, which often require hospital stays and extended recovery times, the polymer-based procedure promises faster interventions and reduced healthcare costs.
One of the material’s key advantages is its biodegradability—eliminating the need for a second operation to remove implants after healing is complete.
Researchers believe the technology could be especially effective for treating wrist fractures, which see a seasonal spike in Poland during the icy winter months.
While the invention marks a major step forward in orthopedic care, it has not yet been patented or brought to market.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment