Madhya Pradesh SHOCKER! Man Killed By Third Wife And Her Lover, Body Dumped In Well

Anuppur (Madhya Pradesh): A 60-year-old man was brutally murdered by his third wife and her lover in Sakariya village, Anuppur district. The shocking crime came to light when the victim's second wife discovered his body floating in a well on August 31. The victim had married the third time because his second wife was unable to conceive. The victim's first wife had left him years ago, according to a report in The Times of India.

The murder planned by trio

Police said Bhaiyalal Rajak was sleeping on a cot in his under-construction house late at night on August 30 when his third wife, Munni alias Vimla Rajak (38), along with her lover Narayan Das Kushwaha alias Lallu (48) and laborer Dheeraj Kol (25), planned and carried out the murder. Around 2 am, Lallu and Dheeraj entered the house and hit Bhaiyalal on the head multiple times using an iron rod. After the attack, they wrapped the body in sarees and ropes and dumped it in a well behind the house. The next morning, Bhaiyalal's second wife, Guddi Bai, spotted the body in the well and immediately alerted the police. A postmortem confirmed that the cause of death was severe head injuries, says the TOI report.

Police on the crime

An official from the police, SP Motiur Rahman, revealed that Bhaiyalal had three wives. After his first wife left, he married Guddi Bai. Since the couple had no children, he later married Guddi's younger sister Munni, who had two children with him. Lallu, a property broker who had known the family for years, developed a close relationship with Munni. The police said the couple hatched the plan to kill Bhaiyalal with the intention of building a future together.

All three accused have been arrested and are now in police custody. The victim's mobile phone was recovered from the well as part of the investigation. Police continue to probe further details related to the case.