Madharaasi Day 2 Box Office Collection Report: Sivakarthikeyan's Fans Speaks For Him
Sivakarthikeyan's latest release Madharaasi is making waves at the box office, with fans rallying behind the star. The day 2 collection reflects his strong fanbase and growing pull as a bankable actor.
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sivakarthikeyan's Madharasi was released last Friday. Despite initially low expectations, the trailer, songs, and promotions created a positive impact on the film and audience loved it. Ultimately, there was great anticipation among fans before the release.
Rukmini Vasanth stars opposite Sivakarthikeyan, alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, and Sabir. Most viewers have given positive reviews. Despite some flaws, the consensus is that the film is enjoyable.
The production house officially announced a first-day collection of ₹12.8 crore in Tamil Nadu. Reports suggest the second-day collection reached ₹11.75 crore, bringing the total India gross to over ₹25 crore in two days.
Audiences for Madharasi are increasing daily. Evening shows saw over 61% occupancy, and night shows exceeded 74%. Chennai alone had over 73% housefull shows, with good crowds in Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Vellore, Dindigul, and Pondicherry.
Chennai and Coimbatore have increased screenings, with 593 and 211 shows, respectively. The Telugu version is also doing well, with 249 shows in Hyderabad yesterday. Siva Karthikeyan's Madharasi is expected to perform well in both Tamil and Telugu.
