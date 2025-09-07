Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Study Reveals Ultrasound “Helmet” Could Revolutionize Parkinson’s Treatment

2025-09-07 03:20:05
(MENAFN) A groundbreaking ultrasound “helmet” could revolutionize non-invasive therapies for Parkinson’s disease, according to a recent study.

Published in Nature Communications, the research reveals that "the newly developed system can reach brain regions 30 times smaller than conventional deep-brain devices," media reported Friday.

This innovative device delivers ultrasound with up to 1,000 times greater accuracy than traditional methods, offering a compelling alternative to deep brain stimulation (DBS) for neurological disorders.

Beyond Parkinson’s, this advanced technology holds potential to transform treatment for Tourette syndrome, chronic pain, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease.

DBS, the current standard, involves surgically implanting electrodes into targeted brain areas to regulate abnormal activity. In stark contrast, the new helmet eliminates the need for invasive surgery.

During trials, researchers successfully directed ultrasound waves precisely at the lateral geniculate nucleus, showcasing the device's remarkable effectiveness.

This breakthrough could mark a pivotal shift in neurological care, providing safer, more precise treatment options for millions.

