Study Reveals Ultrasound “Helmet” Could Revolutionize Parkinson’s Treatment
(MENAFN) A groundbreaking ultrasound “helmet” could revolutionize non-invasive therapies for Parkinson’s disease, according to a recent study.
Published in Nature Communications, the research reveals that "the newly developed system can reach brain regions 30 times smaller than conventional deep-brain devices," media reported Friday.
This innovative device delivers ultrasound with up to 1,000 times greater accuracy than traditional methods, offering a compelling alternative to deep brain stimulation (DBS) for neurological disorders.
Beyond Parkinson’s, this advanced technology holds potential to transform treatment for Tourette syndrome, chronic pain, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease.
DBS, the current standard, involves surgically implanting electrodes into targeted brain areas to regulate abnormal activity. In stark contrast, the new helmet eliminates the need for invasive surgery.
During trials, researchers successfully directed ultrasound waves precisely at the lateral geniculate nucleus, showcasing the device's remarkable effectiveness.
This breakthrough could mark a pivotal shift in neurological care, providing safer, more precise treatment options for millions.
Published in Nature Communications, the research reveals that "the newly developed system can reach brain regions 30 times smaller than conventional deep-brain devices," media reported Friday.
This innovative device delivers ultrasound with up to 1,000 times greater accuracy than traditional methods, offering a compelling alternative to deep brain stimulation (DBS) for neurological disorders.
Beyond Parkinson’s, this advanced technology holds potential to transform treatment for Tourette syndrome, chronic pain, depression, and Alzheimer’s disease.
DBS, the current standard, involves surgically implanting electrodes into targeted brain areas to regulate abnormal activity. In stark contrast, the new helmet eliminates the need for invasive surgery.
During trials, researchers successfully directed ultrasound waves precisely at the lateral geniculate nucleus, showcasing the device's remarkable effectiveness.
This breakthrough could mark a pivotal shift in neurological care, providing safer, more precise treatment options for millions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment