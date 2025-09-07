NIRF 2025 Rankings Face Questions After BHU Dental College Appears Twice

The recently released NIRF 2025 rankings have come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In an unusual twist, Banaras Hindu University's (BHU) Faculty of Dental Sciences has shown up twice in the same list - once at the 15th spot and again at the 18th.

For many students and parents who treat these rankings as a trusted guide for admissions, the error has sparked confusion and raised doubts about the accuracy of India's flagship ranking system.

How Did This Happen?

The mix-up happened because two sets of data were submitted - one by BHU's central administration and another by the Faculty of Dental Sciences itself. The NIRF treated them as separate entries, inadvertently ranking the same institution twice.

But it isn't just duplication. The two submissions also contradict each other. While the dental faculty's report claims 20 undergraduate placements in 2021-22, the central administration's version reported zero. Even the median salary figures don't match, with the faculty's numbers showing higher pay packages.

Why This Matters for Students

For aspiring students, such inconsistencies are more than just clerical errors. Placements and salary outcomes are key decision-making factors when choosing a college. Conflicting numbers can leave students and parents second-guessing the credibility of rankings that are supposed to simplify the decision-making process.

As one education expert put it,“If top institutions can be listed twice with different placement numbers, it shakes the confidence of students who rely on these rankings.”

Time for a Methodology Review

The incident has reignited calls for the government and ranking authorities to strengthen their verification process. Suggestions include tighter cross-checking of data and reconciling duplicate entries to ensure accuracy.

NIRF has, over the years, become India's most recognised ranking framework. But the BHU dental college slip-up is a reminder that transparency and accuracy are non-negotiable when it comes to systems that influence such life-shaping choices.