J&K Bank Hands ₹131 Cr Dividend To UT Govt
By Muntazir Yaseen
Srinagar – Marking the initiation of dividend distribution for the financial year 2024-25, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Managing Director and CEO Amitava Chatterjee on Friday handed over dividend cheques worth ₹122.85 crore and ₹7.92 crore to the Union Territory Administration, its promoter and largest shareholder.
The cheques were presented to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan in presence of Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary Finance Santosh D. Vaidya, Principal Secretary to LG Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari and Company Secretary J&K Bank Mohammad Shafi Mir.
The payout follows the Bank's approval of a 215% dividend at its 87th Annual General Meeting, reflecting its strong financial performance and key role in the region's economy.
