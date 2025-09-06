1972 Habsburg Support For Kakuei Tanaka Profoundly Affected Japan

MENAFN - Asia Times) A foreign force secretly maneuvered to elevate the citizen of another country to the pinnacle of power. That individual became prime minister and enjoyed immense popularity among the public. He then became a powerful player, leading the largest faction of the ruling party for many years, changing the history of his country and influencing world events.

This all happened in Japan. When I visited the Otto von Habsburg Foundation in Budapest, Hungary, last spring, I found an old letter. The foundation houses a vast collection of documents and letters left behind by Archduke Otto von Habsburg, who died in 2011. Among them was a typed letter addressed to Otto dated June 15, 1972. It was signed by Kakuei Tanaka, who at that time held the post of Japan's minister of international trade and industry.

The letter included this passage:“I am indebted to you for your efforts to realize my meeting with Mr. Kissinger on 12th of June. The meeting lasted over two hours and proved to be a very valuable exchange of views. I, therefore, avail myself of this opportunity to express my thanks to you and hope that we shall have a chance to meet again.”

At the Liberal Democratic Party's extraordinary conventiohe the following month, on July 5, 1972, Tanaka was elected as the party's new presidennt. The following day he was elected prime minister in the Diet. Eisaku Sato, who had served as prime minister for eight years, stepped down, and a new administration was born. The Mr. Kissinger mentioned in Tanaka's letter was Henry Kissinger, national security advisor to then-US President Richard Nixon.

Otto and Kissinger played a major role in this change of government. Some might go so far as to call it a foreign attempt to influence another country's politics. The story, however, is not that simple. To understand it, we must first look into Tanaka's background.

Tanaka, who ran a construction company, was elected to the Diet in his 20s, just after World War II. He distinguished himself with his intense energy, decision-making skills and ability to manipulate bureaucrats, serving in important posts such as minister of finance and minister of international trade and industry.

Tanaka aspired to become prime minister, but he faced a major handicap: his poor background.

In postwar Japan, elite politicians, bureaucrats, and businessmen forged powerful connections through old-boy networks of academic cliques such as those made up of graduates of Tokyo Imperial University. They also formed powerful family connections through marriage. This was the so-called“mainstream conservative establishment,” and successive prime ministers were selected from within it.

Tanaka, on the other hand, was born to the family of an impoverished snow-country farmer in Niigata prefecture. He only completed elementary school and had no association with academic cliques, no family connections.

A political rival, Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeo Fukuda, fitting in the usual mold, had graduated from Tokyo Imperial University's faculty of law and gone on to become an elite bureaucrat in the finance ministry. Prime Minister Sato hoped that Fukuda would become his successor.