Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Powerball Jackpot Soars To $1.8 Billion, But Winner May Have To Pay THIS In Federal Tax

Powerball Jackpot Soars To $1.8 Billion, But Winner May Have To Pay THIS In Federal Tax


2025-09-06 10:07:31
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.8 billion before Saturday night's drawing, marking the second-largest prize in US lottery history. Winners can choose between a lump sum payout of $826.4 million or an annuity worth $1.80 billion.

The immediate payout includes 29 yearly payments that increase by 5% annually. However, taxes may significantly reduce the final amount. The draw, almost an hour away, scheduled for 10:59 PM ET comes with 1 in about 292 million probability of winning the grand prize.

As the time for next Powerball drawing comes close, it's time to look at federal tax figures that the winner might have to pay.


The Powerball jackpot jumped to $1.8 billion ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

Notably, the Powerball jackpot winner will face a large upfront federal tax withholding. According to IRS, a mandatory 24% withholding is required for prizes over $5,000.

In case the winner chooses $826.4 million cash option, the 24% federal tax withholding will automatically reduce prize money by $198.3 million.

MENAFN06092025007365015876ID1110026336

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search