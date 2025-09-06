Powerball Jackpot Soars To $1.8 Billion, But Winner May Have To Pay THIS In Federal Tax
The immediate payout includes 29 yearly payments that increase by 5% annually. However, taxes may significantly reduce the final amount. The draw, almost an hour away, scheduled for 10:59 PM ET comes with 1 in about 292 million probability of winning the grand prize.
As the time for next Powerball drawing comes close, it's time to look at federal tax figures that the winner might have to pay.
The Powerball jackpot jumped to $1.8 billion ahead of Saturday night's drawing.
Notably, the Powerball jackpot winner will face a large upfront federal tax withholding. According to IRS, a mandatory 24% withholding is required for prizes over $5,000.
In case the winner chooses $826.4 million cash option, the 24% federal tax withholding will automatically reduce prize money by $198.3 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment