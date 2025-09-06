Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
What Is Powerball? Drawing Time, Prize Money And Key Details On Second-Largest Prize Jackpot In US History

2025-09-06 10:07:32
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A staggering $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot is set to be drawn on Saturday, September 6, at 10:59 p.m. ET, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. Depending on state rules, ticket sales will close one to two hours before the drawing.

How Big of a Deal Is This Jackpot?

“This is a thrilling chance at life-changing money,” said Victor Matheson, an economics professor at the College of the Holy Cross.“Two dollars is a low price to pay to dream about being a billionaire – but as an investment, it's terrible,” he told USA Today.

How Do You Play Powerball?

Each ticket costs at least $2 and can be purchased at convenience stores, gas stations, and supermarkets in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. In some states, players can also buy tickets online.

What Are the Rules for Picking Numbers?

To participate, players choose five numbers from 1 to 69 (white balls) and one number from 1 to 26 (the red Powerball). A perfect match of all six numbers wins the jackpot. If no one hits all six, the prize rolls over, making the next drawing even bigger.

