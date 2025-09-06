Big Boss 19: Salman Khan Talks About Ageing, Says He Wants To Make The Most Of The 'Time Left In Life'
Bigg Boss season 19 on Saturday, saw host Salman Khan schooling a few contestants for their misconduct in the past week.
Salman while sternly telling contestant and musician Amaal Mallik to wake up from his slumber, shared a personal anecdote.
Reacting to Mallik's "afternoon nap" addiction, Salman spoke about himself touching the senior citizen category soon and how important he feels it is for him to live his remaining life to the fullest.
"Humare jitne din chale gaye hai, usse aage ke din bohot kam hai! Toh ab hume jitni kam neend aaye, hum jitna kaam kar sake, jitna aur naam kama sake, woh toh karenge hi ab na! Active hone ka bass ek hi ilaaj hai ki active raho!" said Salman (The number of years we have lived is more than the number of years we will live. So now, the lesser we sleep and more active we remain, will be good. We will work more, and establish ourselves more! The solution to being active, is staying active all the time!)
The actor further asked contestant and Bollywood veteran Kunickaa Sadanand, who is 62-years-old, whether what he said was correct.
To this Kunickaa acknowledged and said that Salman was absolutely right.
Salman Khan, who has been a part of the Bollywood industry for more than three decades, will turn 60 this December.
The spotlight began with Amaal Mallik's sleeping habits and ended with Salman Khan's honest conversation about the reality of life.
His guidance for Amaal indirectly proved as an important life lesson for viewers as well.
Amaal, all of 35, was seen acknowledging and grasping Salman Khan's life lessons well and assured of working on himself.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment