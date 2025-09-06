Psychologists From SES Provided Assistance To Seven Victims Of Drone Attack On Zaporizhzhia
“Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided assistance to seven people. The Department of Social Protection is working. Its specialists are interviewing the victims so that we have an understanding of the extent of the damage and potential monetary payments,” she wrote.Read also: Woman was wounded as result of hostile shelling in Zaporizhzhia
According to Kharchenko, charitable and public organizations and foundations are also providing assistance.
Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, a criminal investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).
As reported, four people were injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, and one person was rescued from the rubble by State Emergency Service personnel.
Illustrative photo: freepik
