SAS Unveils Academy For Data & AI Excellence In India

SAS has launched the Academy for Data & AI Excellence in India to address the country's growing shortage of skilled professionals in artificial intelligence.

As AI increasingly impacts industries from public services to small businesses, the demand for qualified talent has surged.

The new academy aims to close this skills gap by offering structured, job-oriented training that prepares learners for the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The academy provides specialised bootcamps in areas such as Data Engineering, Business Analytics, Decision Intelligence, and Applied AI & Machine Learning.

These programs also integrate emerging GenAI concepts like prompt engineering and agentic AI, ensuring that learners remain aligned with the latest global trends in technology.

Participants will receive globally recognised SAS credentials, including digital badges and opportunities to qualify for certifications valued by Fortune 100 companies.

The training combines expert instruction, practical labs, and real-world projects, helping participants build industry-ready skills.

The initiative is open to fresh graduates, professionals, and career changers who want to strengthen their expertise in AI and data-driven decision-making.

With live sessions, mentorship, and career-focused content, the academy is expected to nurture a strong talent pool across multiple sectors including finance, telecom, healthcare, and manufacturing.

SAS believes this move will empower India's next generation of workers with future-ready AI capabilities, supporting the country's ambitions of becoming a global hub for innovation.

