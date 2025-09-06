Fuel, Gold Prices Up, Sugar Down In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Fuel and gold prices surged while that of food items stayed unchanged during the outgoing week in Kabul, market sources said on Saturday.

Fuel prices up

A worker at the Ahmadyar pump station told Pajhwok the price of one litre of petrol increased from 70afs to 71afs and diesel from 67afs to 71afs.

Mohammad Jan Amin, a liquefied gas seller in Daha-i-Bagh locality, said the rate of one kilogram of the commodity went up from 48afs to 50afs.

Food items

Zmarai Safi, head of the Food Traders' Association, said the rate of a 49-kilogram bag of Indian sugar decreased from 2,450afs to 2,400afs.

But the prices of some essential food items remained unchanged during the week.



A 49-kilogram sack of Kazakh flour sold at 1,400afs

A 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice cost 2,600afs

A 16-litre bottle of Malaysian cooking oil at 1,600afs

A kilogram of African black tea at 380afs One kilogram of Indonesian green tea at 350afs

Hamid Sufizada, a retailer at Dahna-i-Bagh market, put the retail price of a 49-kg bag of Kazakh flour at 1,450afs, a 24-kg bag of Pakistani rice at 2,650afs and a 49-kg sack of Indian sugar at 2,450afs.

A 16-litre bottle of cooking oil accounted for 1,650afs, one kilogram of black tea for 430afs and the same quantity of green tea for 400afs, he added.

Gold prices up

Mohammad Fawad, a jeweller in Timor Shahi area, said the price of one gram of Arabian gold went up from 6,150afs to 6,230afs and the same amount of the Russian variety from 4,900afs to 4,950afs.

Haji Mohammad Hussain, owner of the Sadaqat Money Exchange Service, said one US dollar traded at 68.20afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees at 235afs.

During the previous week, one US dollar consumed 68.30afs and 1,000 Pakistani rupees 235afs.

hz/ma