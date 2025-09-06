Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Army Rescues 2 Korean Climbers In Ladakh 1 Dies

Army Rescues 2 Korean Climbers In Ladakh 1 Dies


2025-09-06 06:09:06
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Army Rescues 2 Korean Climbers in Ladakh; 1 Dies

Leh- The Indian Army rescued two critically ill South Korean nationals during a trekking expedition from a peak in the Union territory of Ladakh, officials said on Friday. However, one of the climbers passed away during treatment.

“On September 4, during a mountaineering expedition, two South Korean nationals fell critically ill near Kongmarula, an isolated peak of Ladakh,” Fire and Fury Corps said on X.

Army Aviation helicopters of Fire and Fury Corps executed a night Casualty Evacuation (CASEVAC) from an unprepared site at an altitude of 17,000 feet to ensure the timely evacuation of the mountaineers to SNM Hospital, Leh, for further treatment, the post added.

Fire and Fury Corps expressed condolences to the family of the climber who passed away.

MENAFN06092025000215011059ID1110025138

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search