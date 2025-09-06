Spanish Foreign Minister Advocates for Barring Israeli Sports Teams
(MENAFN) Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares expressed support on Friday for excluding Israeli sports teams, including the Israel Premier Tech cycling team, from international competitions due to the ongoing Gaza crisis.
In a statement to media, Albares remarked that he "understood and would be in favor" of barring the Israel Premier Tech team from the ongoing Vuelta a España cycling race, as well as other Israeli teams from future global events.
The Israel Premier Tech team’s participation in the Vuelta has sparked increasing protests, driven by outrage over Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have led to the deaths of more than 63,000 Palestinians.
Protests have intensified along the Vuelta route, with demonstrators waving Palestinian flags and hurling insults at the Israeli cyclists. On Wednesday, organizers were forced to shorten a stage in Bilbao after unrest during the first passage through the city raised significant safety concerns for the riders.
"We cannot have a normal relationship with Israel as if nothing was happening," Albares said. He emphasized, however, that the final decision regarding the Israel Premier Tech team's participation rests with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the sport's global governing body.
"I know Spanish society is supportive and stands on the side of unprotected civilians, of Gazan children, of babies who are currently dying from bombs," he added.
Spain has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with the Spanish government officially recognizing the State of Palestine in May 2024.
In a statement to media, Albares remarked that he "understood and would be in favor" of barring the Israel Premier Tech team from the ongoing Vuelta a España cycling race, as well as other Israeli teams from future global events.
The Israel Premier Tech team’s participation in the Vuelta has sparked increasing protests, driven by outrage over Israel's military actions in Gaza, which have led to the deaths of more than 63,000 Palestinians.
Protests have intensified along the Vuelta route, with demonstrators waving Palestinian flags and hurling insults at the Israeli cyclists. On Wednesday, organizers were forced to shorten a stage in Bilbao after unrest during the first passage through the city raised significant safety concerns for the riders.
"We cannot have a normal relationship with Israel as if nothing was happening," Albares said. He emphasized, however, that the final decision regarding the Israel Premier Tech team's participation rests with the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the sport's global governing body.
"I know Spanish society is supportive and stands on the side of unprotected civilians, of Gazan children, of babies who are currently dying from bombs," he added.
Spain has long been a staunch supporter of Palestine, with the Spanish government officially recognizing the State of Palestine in May 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nutraceuticals Market Size Projected To Witness Strong Growth During 2025-2033
- Excellion Finance Scales Market-Neutral Defi Strategies With Fordefi's MPC Wallet
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- Vietnam Vegan Food Market Size, Share, Trends And Report 2025-2033
- Red Lions Capital And Neovision Launch DIP.Market Following ADGM Regulatory Notification
CommentsNo comment