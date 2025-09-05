Gaza Genocide: Israel Strikes High-Rise Building Housing Displaced Civilians
(MENAFN) The Israeli military launched an airstrike Friday on a residential high-rise in western Gaza City that was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians, according to a correspondent on the ground.
The multi-story structure, known as Mushtaha Tower, suffered major damage after being struck on several floors. Thick smoke billowed over the densely populated district, home to tens of thousands of civilians.
Local sources told media that this marks the fourth time the building has been targeted since Israel began its genocidal war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. Numerous apartments have reportedly been destroyed in the repeated attacks.
Strike Hits Heavily Populated Refuge Zone
Situated adjacent to Kteiba Camp—one of the largest displacement sites in Gaza City—the tower lies at the heart of an area now sheltering approximately 1 million displaced residents, most of whom fled from the north and east of the city, as well as northern Gaza.
Nearby, the campuses of Al-Azhar University and the Islamic University have also been converted into sprawling makeshift camps, with thousands of tents and tens of thousands of internally displaced persons seeking safety on the grounds.
Tower Management Rejects Military Justification
The management of Mushtaha Tower has categorically denied Israeli claims that the building was being used for military purposes.
“The building is free of any military or security installations and serves solely as shelter for displaced Palestinians,” the management said in a statement.
“All floors were open and exposed, containing no light or heavy weapons,” it added.
Survivors Speak Out
Local residents, many of whom had sought refuge in the tower, expressed disbelief and anguish following the strike.
“I no longer have a home. What is our crime that the Israeli army destroys our houses in front of our eyes?” said Obadah Saifuddin, a displaced resident who had been living in the tower.
“I sought refuge in the tower with my family to protect my children, but Israel has left no safe place in Gaza,” added Nidal Abu Ali, another resident who spoke to media.
The multi-story structure, known as Mushtaha Tower, suffered major damage after being struck on several floors. Thick smoke billowed over the densely populated district, home to tens of thousands of civilians.
Local sources told media that this marks the fourth time the building has been targeted since Israel began its genocidal war in Gaza on October 7, 2023. Numerous apartments have reportedly been destroyed in the repeated attacks.
Strike Hits Heavily Populated Refuge Zone
Situated adjacent to Kteiba Camp—one of the largest displacement sites in Gaza City—the tower lies at the heart of an area now sheltering approximately 1 million displaced residents, most of whom fled from the north and east of the city, as well as northern Gaza.
Nearby, the campuses of Al-Azhar University and the Islamic University have also been converted into sprawling makeshift camps, with thousands of tents and tens of thousands of internally displaced persons seeking safety on the grounds.
Tower Management Rejects Military Justification
The management of Mushtaha Tower has categorically denied Israeli claims that the building was being used for military purposes.
“The building is free of any military or security installations and serves solely as shelter for displaced Palestinians,” the management said in a statement.
“All floors were open and exposed, containing no light or heavy weapons,” it added.
Survivors Speak Out
Local residents, many of whom had sought refuge in the tower, expressed disbelief and anguish following the strike.
“I no longer have a home. What is our crime that the Israeli army destroys our houses in front of our eyes?” said Obadah Saifuddin, a displaced resident who had been living in the tower.
“I sought refuge in the tower with my family to protect my children, but Israel has left no safe place in Gaza,” added Nidal Abu Ali, another resident who spoke to media.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment