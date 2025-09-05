Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate unveils 'Wings of VANAHA' in Pune

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Pune, Maharashtra, India Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has set a new benchmark in industry recognition with the unveiling of 'Wings of VANAHA', a landmark tribute celebrating the achievements of 60 top-performing Channel Partners at its flagship 1,000-acre integrated township, VANAHA, near Bavdhan, Pune.

Taking inspiration from iconic global traditions of immortalising names - from the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the names of soldiers etched on India Gate – Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate reimagined this spirit of timeless recognition for the real estate industry. The bespoke ' Wings of VANAHA ' installation stands as a lasting symbol of growth, trust, and shared legacy. It honours the pivotal role Channel Partners have played in shaping VANAHA into one of Pune's most sought-after addresses.



As a part of the ceremony, each channel partner was presented with a handcrafted metal leaf engraved with their name, which was ceremonially placed on the installation designed in the form of the VANAHA emblem. Together, these leaves form a living monument, capturing the enduring partnership and commitment behind VANAHA's journey.



“Our Channel Partners are the roots of our growth story,” said Mr Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and MD of Joyville Shapoorji Housing .“The 'Wings of VANAHA' is not just an acknowledgement, but a symbol of how deeply their contributions are interwoven with VANAHA's success. Together, we are creating new benchmarks for collaboration in India's real estate sector.”



The evening concluded with a celebratory toast, marking not just milestone achievements but also the enduring spirit of partnership that continues to power VANAHA's success.



VANAHA by Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is one of Pune's largest integrated developments, offering thoughtfully designed residential, commercial, and retail spaces across 1,000 acres, with over 350 acres dedicated to open green landscapes. The township is anchored by premium lifestyle amenities, including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, gym, spa, multi-purpose courts, landscaped gardens, and panoramic views of the Oxford Golf Course-ranked among Asia's top five and home to Pune's only private 18-hole golf course.



VANAHA is strategically located near major IT hubs like Hinjewadi, Mahalunge-Mann Hi-Tech City Park, and Baner. This gives it immense appeal for professionals. Its location is further enhanced by proximity to renowned educational institutions, such as FLAME University and Symbiosis International University. It is also near multi-speciality hospitals and established commercial centres. The acclaimed Oxford Golf Course, ranked among Asia's top five, further elevates the project's lifestyle quotient.



Recently, SPRE launched VANAHA Verdant, offering 2 and 3 BHK apartments. To date, the company has sold over 2000 apartments worth Rs. 1800 crores. These sales include both the mid-segment (Yahavi and Springs) and premium developments (Golfland phase 1 & 2) within the township.



VANAHA is uniquely positioned to offer a peaceful, green lifestyle while ensuring effortless connectivity to the city. The township is home to over 400 species of flora and fauna, reinforcing its nature-first ethos. Future infrastructure upgrades such as the upcoming Metro Line 2 (Chandni Chowk to Viman Nagar), the Mumbai-Pune Expressway ' Missing Link ', the proposed 10-lane Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway, the proposed 6-lane Paud-Mahad corridor, the proposed new 8-lane flyover at Chandni Chowk, and the proposed 14-lane wide Ring Road will significantly enhance accessibility and value for residents.



About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 130 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities-Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata-with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.



