Eid-E-Milad Holiday Today

2025-09-05 01:07:56
File photo of Hazratbal dargah

Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir administration has confirmed a public holiday on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) today only.

A senior official from the General Administration Department confirmed to news agency JKNS that the holiday will be observed across the Union Territory in connection with the revered occasion today.

It is important to note that, as per islamic date Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi SAW will originally be observed on September 6. However, there were no orders of modification of holiday orders issued by the administration.

