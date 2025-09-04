Micron Pledges AI Education Investment To Accelerate Opportunities For America's Youth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Micron joins White House initiative to prepare the next generation for AI leadership

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) is proud to announce its commitment to the White House's Pledge to America's Youth: Investing in AI Education, a national initiative aimed at preparing young Americans to lead in an AI-powered future.

Over the next four years, Micron will empower more than 40,000 learners and educators through a comprehensive suite of AI education programs, hands-on learning experiences and employee-led mentorship. This pledge reflects Micron's deep belief that access to AI education is essential to securing America's technological leadership. Specifically, Micron's commitments include:



Incorporating AI lessons and activities in 100% of our signature programs – such as Chip Camps, Going Tech, and Careers in Tech;

Collaborating with our customers and STEM funders to expand AI education opportunities;

Launching a new employee volunteer program to mentor over 1,000 students in AI concepts and careers;

Partnering with national and regional nonprofits to expand access to AI education for our communities;

Launching free AI activities on Micron's Educator Hub for teachers to access materials to support their curriculum; and Expanding access to technology through ongoing in-kind donations of computers and devices to youth-serving nonprofits.

These commitments directly support the White House's April executive order Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth, and reinforce Micron's long-standing commitment to strengthening the U.S. STEM pipeline.

Securing America's future requires winning the AI race. As the only American memory manufacturer and a technology leader, Micron's innovations – particularly in high bandwidth memory – are key to powering the AI revolution. In partnership with the Trump Administration, Micron is making the largest domestic semiconductor investment in U.S. history: $200 billion in manufacturing and R&D, which will create an estimated 90,000 American jobs. Micron has long worked to strengthen the domestic STEM pipeline and strongly welcomes public-private partnership to advance AI education in particular.

"I commend President Trump and the First Lady for investing in AI education in schools and communities across the United States,” said Micron Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra.“AI is unlocking a transformative era, and Micron is committed to meeting this historic moment. Under President Trump's and the First Lady's leadership, this initiative accelerates opportunities for America's learners in an AI-driven economy.”

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc. is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities - from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

