Jake Newman-Martin

Palaeontologist researching small mammals on the Nullarbor plain. I am currently working on my PhD, where I will be describing and reviewing new taxa outlined in my honours thesis. Additionally, I will make comparisons with some well excavated cave sites, to determine how environmental changes influenced species across a greater area of the Nullarbor.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.