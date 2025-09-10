Jake Newman-Martin

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • PhD Candidate in Palaeontology, Curtin University
Palaeontologist researching small mammals on the Nullarbor plain. I am currently working on my PhD, where I will be describing and reviewing new taxa outlined in my honours thesis. Additionally, I will make comparisons with some well excavated cave sites, to determine how environmental changes influenced species across a greater area of the Nullarbor.

  • –present PhD candidate, Curtin University
  • 2020 Curtin University, Bsc (Honours), Environmental Biology & Applied Geology

