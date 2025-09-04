Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Packing Everything You Expect From A Premium Tablet

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11, delivering its most intelligent and advanced tablet experience yet. Powered by the latest Galaxy AI[1] , now enhanced by One UI 8[2] and new multimodal capabilities, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the thinnest Galaxy Tab to date, without compromising performance, going beyond a slim form factor to show what a premium tablet can be. Together, the series is built for effortless productivity on the go, combining pro-grade hardware with experiences optimized for a large screen.

With upgraded Samsung DeX and a redesigned S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra supports focused multitasking and seamless workflows, while also enabling creative expression in a sleek, portable form. Whether capturing ideas in a meeting, summarizing lecture notes or sketching out visual concepts, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra empowers users to handle more with less friction, wherever they are.

“The Galaxy Tab S11 series combines AI innovation with refined hardware to deliver a true multitasking experience that reflects Samsung's deep experience in mobile productivity,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.“With the latest Galaxy AI and new multimodal capabilities, these flagship tablets enable ultimate efficiency – empowering users to work, create and flow more naturally across a versatile, large screen.”



Gemini Live[3] enables real-time screen sharing and visual input, so users can have a natural conversation with Gemini about what they're looking at. Whether it's on-screen content or an object that someone wants to show by pointing the camera at it – Gemini Live can handle contextual questions and requests by seeing what the user sees. For instance, a user in a class can easily screen share their notes, then ask Gemini to interpret a chart or explain the study material and summarize its insights. By pressing and holding the side button, users can activate Gemini and carry out commands across apps with a single command. For instance, when there's no time to read a lengthy article, users can share the link with Gemini and say,“Summarize this article and save it to Samsung Notes,” making it easier to catch up later. It simplifies complex actions so users can stay in their flow.

With One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 series brings multimodal AI to the forefront – understanding what users type, say and see, and responding in real time with helpful suggestions, these tools unlock a more fluid way to work, create and stay in flow across any task.



Users can turn rough sketches into clean visuals with Drawing Assist[4] , then drag and drop[5] images they've created into Samsung Notes as a starting point for further ideation – perfect for brainstorming, visual planning or creative exploration.

Writing Assist[6] helps rework tone and style, so users can easily refine a piece of writing to ensure it matches their intended meaning before dropping it into an email, document or other apps.

While multitasking, users can keep Galaxy AI close at hand as a moveable and compact overlay, presented in a floating view,[7] allowing them to summarize the content on their screen without breaking focus.

Circle to Search[8] with Google is now even more helpful for getting context and diving deeper into anything users see on their device's screen. Users are able to translate text in real-time as they scroll and interact. From news articles to social media posts, users will see instant, on-screen translations of the underlying text in their preferred language. The Galaxy Tab S11 series comes with the newly redesigned S Pen that's built for both focused work and creative expression. Its new cone-shaped pen tip supports increased tilt angles for better control, while a hexagonal design provides a more natural, ergonomic feel that's comfortable and stable in the hand. Quick Tools [9] make it easy to adjust on the fly while drawing or editing with floating access, while Sticky Note lets users capture sudden thoughts or to-dos directly over Samsung Notes – no more app switching required during document review.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series is packed with additional tools for effortless productivity and creativity – including the full suite of Galaxy AI features, optimized for the large screen.

In addition to Galaxy AI, the enhanced Samsung DeX[10] on the Galaxy Tab S11 series empowers users to maximize their productivity when multitasking across apps, taking notes during meetings or simply mapping out ideas. Whether you're a designer building out visual concepts or a frequent traveler planning a trip across apps and displays, the Galaxy Tab S11 series features support every step, from researching and sketching to sharing polished results.

The latest Samsung DeX upgrades unlock next-level productivity, starting with Extended Mode, which transforms Galaxy Tab S11 and an external monitor into a seamless dual-screen setup. It runs Samsung DeX across both screens simultaneously for more intuitive multitasking and greater flexibility – now users can drag and drop apps between displays or reference a document on one screen while presenting on the other. Also new to Samsung DeX, users can now create up to four separate, customized workspaces for different needs. For example, one workspace can be dedicated for work, another to creative projects and a third to planning a trip.

With the upgraded Samsung DeX, users can set up a full working environment from virtually anywhere – whether it's connecting to a meeting room TV for a presentation or adding final touches to a work document at the airport lounge just before starting a vacation.

Combined with Book Cover Keyboard Slim, the Galaxy Tab S11 series easily transforms into a personalized, mobile workstation with instant access to AI assistants through the dedicated Galaxy AI Key.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series delivers its most advanced performance yet, equipped with cutting-edge hardware and immersive visuals in a slim, highly portable design. Samsung brings its enhanced 3nm processor to Galaxy Tab for the first time in the S11 series, offering faster processing, smoother multitasking and more responsive AI features. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra boasts performance improvements of 33% in NPU, 24% in CPU and 27% in GPU[11] . Additionally, a powerful battery[12] and efficient thermal management ensure reliable, long-lasting use for work, creativity and everything in between.

Performance matched by purposeful design reflects Samsung's hardware innovation – delivering ultra-thin and light, yet powerful devices ready for everyday versatility. Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra features a remarkably slim build at just 5.1 mm[13] , with narrow 5.2 mm bezels[14] that expand screen space without compromising portability. Across both models, Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays deliver up to 1600 nits of peak brightness[15] , ensuring clear, vivid visuals indoors or out, so users can stay focused wherever they work.

The Galaxy Tab S11 series makes it easy to get started with work or creative projects with extensive third-party apps[16] . There is easy access to Goodnotes, Clip Studio Paint, LumaFusion and Notion – supporting everything from sketching and note-taking to flexible project planning. Galaxy users also enjoy exclusive benefits, with special offers that make it easier to explore these premium tools, work smarter and unlock their creative potential. Goodnotes[17] offers a 1-year free version, Clip Studio Paint[18] comes with a 6-month free trial with 20% off your first subscription and users can get 66% off LumaFusion[19] along with a one-month free Creator Pass. Notion[20] also comes with a one-month free trial of its Plus plan with Notion AI, providing added flexibility for writing, planning and organization.

In addition to these apps, users can explore a broader range of options that support different needs. Noteshelf 3[21] offers customizable layouts for capturing and organizing ideas. ArcSite[22] empowers users with precision tools to turn creative sketches into CAD layouts. Sketchbook provides an intuitive space for illustration and concept art, and Picsart[23] enables creators to bring their imagination to life through its own AI-driven design tools. Whether users are working on creative portfolios or need to boost productivity, these tools are designed to simplify everyday tasks and streamline workflows.

Launching as the first Galaxy tablet to feature One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 series delivers a more seamless, intelligent AI experience. One UI 8 will expand to other previous generations of Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Tab S10 series, starting in October.[24]

The Galaxy Tab S11 series will be available starting September 4 in select markets and offered in two colors[25] : Gray and Silver. For more information about the Galaxy Tab S11 series, please visit: Samsung Newsroom , SamsungMobilePress or Samsung .