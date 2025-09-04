Meet Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series: Packing Everything You Expect From A Premium Tablet
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11, delivering its most intelligent and advanced tablet experience yet. Powered by the latest Galaxy AI[1] , now enhanced by One UI 8[2] and new multimodal capabilities, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is the thinnest Galaxy Tab to date, without compromising performance, going beyond a slim form factor to show what a premium tablet can be. Together, the series is built for effortless productivity on the go, combining pro-grade hardware with experiences optimized for a large screen.
With upgraded Samsung DeX and a redesigned S Pen, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra supports focused multitasking and seamless workflows, while also enabling creative expression in a sleek, portable form. Whether capturing ideas in a meeting, summarizing lecture notes or sketching out visual concepts, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra empowers users to handle more with less friction, wherever they are. “The Galaxy Tab S11 series combines AI innovation with refined hardware to deliver a true multitasking experience that reflects Samsung's deep experience in mobile productivity,” said Jay Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Customer Experience Office, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.“With the latest Galaxy AI and new multimodal capabilities, these flagship tablets enable ultimate efficiency – empowering users to work, create and flow more naturally across a versatile, large screen.” Powering Everyday Tasks with Advanced AI With One UI 8, the Galaxy Tab S11 series brings multimodal AI to the forefront – understanding what users type, say and see, and responding in real time with helpful suggestions, these tools unlock a more fluid way to work, create and stay in flow across any task.
Gemini Live[3] enables real-time screen sharing and visual input, so users can have a natural conversation with Gemini about what they're looking at. Whether it's on-screen content or an object that someone wants to show by pointing the camera at it – Gemini Live can handle contextual questions and requests by seeing what the user sees. For instance, a user in a class can easily screen share their notes, then ask Gemini to interpret a chart or explain the study material and summarize its insights.
By pressing and holding the side button, users can activate Gemini and carry out commands across apps with a single command. For instance, when there's no time to read a lengthy article, users can share the link with Gemini and say,“Summarize this article and save it to Samsung Notes,” making it easier to catch up later. It simplifies complex actions so users can stay in their flow.
Users can turn rough sketches into clean visuals with Drawing Assist[4] , then drag and drop[5] images they've created into Samsung Notes as a starting point for further ideation – perfect for brainstorming, visual planning or creative exploration.
Writing Assist[6] helps rework tone and style, so users can easily refine a piece of writing to ensure it matches their intended meaning before dropping it into an email, document or other apps.
While multitasking, users can keep Galaxy AI close at hand as a moveable and compact overlay, presented in a floating view,[7] allowing them to summarize the content on their screen without breaking focus.
Circle to Search[8] with Google is now even more helpful for getting context and diving deeper into anything users see on their device's screen. Users are able to translate text in real-time as they scroll and interact. From news articles to social media posts, users will see instant, on-screen translations of the underlying text in their preferred language.
The Galaxy Tab S11 series comes with the newly redesigned S Pen that's built for both focused work and creative expression. Its new cone-shaped pen tip supports increased tilt angles for better control, while a hexagonal design provides a more natural, ergonomic feel that's comfortable and stable in the hand. Quick Tools [9] make it easy to adjust on the fly while drawing or editing with floating access, while Sticky Note lets users capture sudden thoughts or to-dos directly over Samsung Notes – no more app switching required during document review.
