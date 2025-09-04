Logistics Plus Announces Acquisition Of Loaddelivered Logistics

Logistics Plus Acquires LoadDelivered Logistics

Logistics Plus North American Division Brokerage Team

Logistics Plus adds LoadDelivered Logistics to its portfolio, enhancing its North American transportation management solutions.

- Yuriy OstapyakERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it has acquired LoadDelivered Logistics , a Chicago-based freight brokerage business.With this acquisition, LoadDelivered Logistics will continue operating under its well-established legacy brand while working closely with the Logistics Plus North American Division (NAD) brokerage team. This collaboration will provide customers with holistic transportation management solutions while leveraging back-office synergies across both organizations.According to Yuriy Ostapyak , Chief Operating Officer for Logistics Plus,“LoadDelivered Logistics has built a strong reputation for exceptional service and customer care, a culture shared by Logistics Plus. By combining their strengths with our growing North American brokerage division, we can offer shippers even greater coverage, technology, and expertise while preserving what makes each organization unique.”“This acquisition represents another step forward in our commitment to helping customers navigate complex supply chains,” added Craig Warnhuis , Director of North American Operations for Logistics Plus.“Together, we will create a more robust and scalable platform for shippers seeking reliable and flexible transportation solutions.”The addition of LoadDelivered Logistics expands the Logistics Plus North American footprint, already recognized as a Top Freight Brokerage Firm by Transport Topics, while reinforcing its mission to say“Yes” to any transportation or supply chain challenge.About LoadDelivered LogisticsLoadDelivered Logistics is a Chicago-based third-party logistics company specializing in customized freight brokerage solutions. Founded in 2008, LoadDelivered was named a Top 50 Freight Brokerage Firm by Transport Topics in 2018. It has been recognized by Food Logistics as both a Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider and a Top Software & Technology provider, included on the Crain's Fast 50 list of fastest-growing companies in Chicago, and named an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private firm in America. Known for its strong customer relationships and reliable service, LoadDelivered connects shippers and carriers nationwide with scalable capacity and technology-driven solutions.About Logistics Plus Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics CompanyTM. With annual global sales approaching $1 billion, Logistics Plus is a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, project management, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. The company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies with a presence in more than 50 countries worldwide. With its trademark Passion for ExcellenceTM, Logistics Plus is consistently recognized as a great place to work and a top global logistics provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.

