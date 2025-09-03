Cocoa Liquor Market Size Expected To Reach USD 8.25 Billion By 2034, With 2.90 CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global cocoa liquor market size is projected to reach USD 8.25 billion by 2034 from its value of USD 6.56 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 2.90% during the forecast period. NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled“ Cocoa Liquor Market By Product Type (Dutch, Natural), By Form (Wafers, Blocks, Chips, Liquid), By Cocoa Variety (Criollo, Forastero, Trinitario, and Others), By End Use Industry (Chocolates & Confectionery, Ice Cream, Food and Beverage Coatings, Beverages, Bakery Products, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the global cocoa liquor market size was valued at around USD 6.56 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.90% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 8.25 billion by 2034.”

Market Size in 2024 USD 6.56 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 8.25 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 2.90% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered Barry Callebaut, Cargill Incorporated, Olam International, Nestlé S.A., Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International, The Hershey Company, Blommer Chocolate Company, Guan Chong Berhad (GCB), Cemoi Chocolatier, Ferrero Group, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Lindt & Sprüngli, Fuji Oil Holdings Inc., Puratos Group, and others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By Form, By Cocoa Variety, By End Use Industry, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The cocoa liquor market is projected to grow significantly due to the increasing consumption of dark and premium chocolate, the growing use in personal care products and cosmetics, and the rise of modern retail channels and e-commerce.

Based on product type, the natural segment is expected to lead the market, while the Dutch segment is expected to grow considerably.

Based on form, the liquid segment is the dominating segment, while the blocks segment is projected to witness sizeable revenue over the forecast period.

Based on cocoa variety, the forastero segment leads, while the trinitario segment will gain substantial share in the coming years.

Based on end-use industry, the chocolates & confectionery segment is expected to lead the market compared to the bakery products segment. Based on region, Europe is projected to dominate the global market during the estimated period, followed by Latin America.

How is emerging market consumption fueling the global cocoa liquor market growth?

In Southeast Asia, a youthful consumer base and growing spending power are driving improved demand for snacking and indulgence. The chocolate confectionery industry in Indonesia progressed by 8% in 2023, backed by local manufacturing investments from Barry Callebaut and Mondelez. African markets, though small, are experiencing increased penetration via regional players and affordable single-serve products tapping into middle-class growth.

With Europe accounting for approximately 45% of worldwide cocoa imports, compliance has become a vital element in sourcing tactics. Chocolate brands are now prioritizing qualified and segregated liquor streams over uncertified beans to protect industry access.

The global cocoa liquor market is segmented based on product type, form, cocoa variety, end-use industry, and region.

Based on product type , the global cocoa liquor industry is divided into dutch and natural. The natural cocoa liquor segment holds the largest market share in 2024 and is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. On the other hand, the dutch segment ranks second since it is widely favored in beverages, confectionery, and bakery uses.

Based on form , the global market is segmented into wafers, blocks, chips, and liquid. The liquid form captured a remarkable share since chocolate producers and confectionery companies extensively use it.

Based on cocoa variety , the global cocoa liquor market is segmented as Criollo, Forastero, Trinitario, and others. The forastero segment is the dominating segment, capturing the highest share of cocoa liquor production and mass-market production. However, the trinitario holds a second-leading share since it offers the right balance of stronger flavor than forastero and better resilience than Criollo.

Based on end-use industry , the global market is segmented as chocolates & confectionery, ice cream, food and beverage coatings, beverages, bakery products, and others. The chocolates & confectionery segment dominates the global market since the cocoa liquor is the vital base for the production of all premium chocolate types.

Europe is projected to maintain its dominant position in the global cocoa liquor market owing to the strong chocolate consumption rate, developed confectionery market, and advanced cocoa grinding capacity. Europe is a leading consumer of chocolate worldwide, registering for approximately 50% of the total chocolate sales. Nations like Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom account for the highest per capita chocolate consumption, averaging 10-11 kg/person yearly. This robust consumer base directly fuels significant demand for cocoa liquor as the primary chocolate ingredient.

Barry Callebaut

Cargill Incorporated

Olam International

Nestlé S.A.

Mars Incorporated

Mondelez International

The Hershey Company

Blommer Chocolate Company

Guan Chong Berhad (GCB)

Cemoi Chocolatier

Ferrero Group

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Lindt & Sprüngli

Fuji Oil Holdings Inc. Puratos Group

Dutch Natural

Wafers

Blocks

Chips Liquid

Criollo

Forastero

Trinitario Others

Chocolates & Confectionery

Ice Cream

Food and Beverage Coatings

Beverages

Bakery Products Others

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Europe



France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Southeast Asia

Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa



GCC



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

What is Cocoa Liquor?

Which key factors will influence the Cocoa Liquor market growth over 2025-2034?

What will be the value of the Cocoa Liquor market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the Cocoa Liquor market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably towards the Cocoa Liquor market value?

Which are the major players leveraging the Cocoa Liquor market growth? What can be expected from the global Cocoa Liquor market report?

