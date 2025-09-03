Cumulus Media's Westwood One, Official Network Audio Partner Of The NFL, Celebrates 39Th Season And Announces 2025 NFL Lineup And Programming Highlights, From Opening Night Kickoff To Superbowl LX

. New Westwood One Sports Brand Site and App Make Accessing the Best in NFL Audio Coverage Easier This Season

NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media's Westwood One (OTCQB: CMLS), the largest audio network in the U.S. and the official network audio broadcast partner of the NFL, announces its 2025 NFL Season programming lineup, as it celebrates its 39th consecutive season delivering NFL's prime time matchups, minute-by-minute action, and analysis. This season, Westwood One will deliver the most comprehensive NFL audio coverage available, with the NFL's biggest stars and rivalries showcased in expanded pregame shows for Monday Night Football, plus play-by-play, commentary, and more for Sunday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, all International games, late-season Saturday games, and more. In addition, Westwood One will continue its weekday slate of specialty programming this season with shows including NFL Preview, NFL Insider, NFL Sunday, and NFL Fantasy Football Forecast.

Westwood One brings all the excitement of the new NFL season to football fans starting Thursday, September 4th at 7:00pm EDT, with the NFL Kickoff game featuring the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Calling All the NFL Action From Opening Night Kickoff to Super Bowl LX and More

The 2025 Westwood One NFL schedule includes all the excitement of the Opening Night Kickoff game, Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Thanksgiving and Christmas Tripleheaders, all seven International games, late-season Saturday games, and every NFL postseason game, culminating with Super Bowl LX in the Bay Area. Westwood One will also feature weekly specialty programs including NFL Preview, NFL Insider, NFL Sunday, and NFL Fantasy Football Forecast.



All-Star Broadcast Team

Leading the broadcast crew for Westwood One are Kevin Harlan and Hall of Famer Kurt Warner , calling Monday Night Football and Super Bowl LX. This will be Harlan's 16th full season behind the microphone and Warner's 12th season as an analyst for the network.

Kevin Kugler will be the lead voice on Thursday nights, with Devin McCourty and Ross Tucker rotating as analysts for Thursday Night Football. Rounding out the week are Ryan Radtke and Mike Golic , who return as the voices of Sunday Night Football.

Play-by-play announcers for the NFL on Westwood One are Jason Benetti, Tom McCarthy, Noah Eagle, J.P. Shadrick , and John Sadak. Other game analysts this season will include Mike Mayock, Ryan Harris, Ryan Leaf, and Derek Rackley along with a special rotation of NFL Legends to round out our international package .

This season, Westwood One will offer expanded pregame and halftime shows on Monday Night Football, anchored by Mike Golic Sr. and Mike Golic Jr. , with Scott Graham returning as host for the pregame/halftime/postgame of all the remaining games in the national radio package.

Where to Listen, Including Westwood One's Easy-to-Use New Website and App

Westwood One's NFL game broadcasts can be heard on over 500 radio stations across the United States, as well as on SiriusXM, WestwoodOneSports.com, and via the Westwood One Sports app and the NFL App. The new and app are loaded with content, making it easier than ever for sports fans to access Westwood One's NFL coverage, including one-click streaming, schedules, highlights, features, interviews, and more. Log on to the all-new Westwood One Sports website or download the Westwood One Sports app .

About Westwood One Sports

Westwood One Sports is home to some of the most exciting sports broadcasts on radio. In addition to being the exclusive network radio partner to the NFL since 1987-featuring regular and post-season NFL football, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl-its other extensive properties include NCAA Basketball, including the NCAA Men's and Women's Tournaments and the Final Four®; U.S. Soccer; The Masters; NCAA Football; and other marquee sports events. Westwood One also distributes and represents Infinity Sports Network. On social media, join the Westwood One Sports community on Facebook at on Instagram at and X (formerly Twitter) at x.com/westwood1sports. For more information, visit or download the Westwood One Sports app in the iTunes or Google Play stores.



About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month – wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact, and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information, visit .



Contact: Lisa Dollinger Strategic Communication for Cumulus Media | Westwood One | ...

