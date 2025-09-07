Former Epstein Acquaintance Reveals How He Tried To Impress Donald Trump: 'Trophies On Display'
Glyde met Epstein through a mutual friend when she was 22 and described him as charming at the time.
“He was a high society A-lister-a sort of an enigmatic Great Gatsby figure,” Glyde told the podcast.
She said Epstein often boasted about his friendship with Trump , which set the stage for a bizarre plan to show the two women off to the future president.Epstein's“nurse” stunt at Trump Tower
Glyde recounted how Epstein suggested that she and her friend wear white dresses and accompany him to Trum Tower.
“Why don't we both go over to Donald's and you both look like nurses, and I'll just knock on the door and we'll go to Trump Tower and it'll be hilarious,” she was quoted as saying in the podcast.
When they arrived, Glyde recalled Trump smiling and laughing, while Epstein seemed intent on showing off both his friend and Trump to each other.
“He probably was showing off Donald to us and us to Donald,” she said.White House response
The White House dismissed Glyde's account as a“hoax.”
“This is just more stupid, fake news playing into the hands of the Democrat Hoax trying to link President Trump and Epstein,” a spokesperson was quoted.Allegations of misconduct
Glyde is not the first woman to recount awkward or inappropriate interactions involving Epstein and Trump. Stacey Williams , another former model and Epstein acquaintance, said Trump groped her at Trump Tower in Epstein's presence.
“[Trump's] just moving his hands sort of up and down my body and like smiling at him and Jeffrey smiling back,” Williams told podcast.Escalating abuse by Epstein
Glyde said her friendship with Epstein ended after he groped her on his private jet.
“He was able to put his hand between my legs at the knee and then started to kind of get rough. [He] put his hand on my breast and put his hand on my leg and, like, creeping up to my underwear,” she said.
In a separate incident at Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, she said he pulled her friend into a closet and whispered suggestive things.
“He dragged her behind the door and they disappeared. And she said he was just whispering all these filthy things,” Glyde told podcast.Calls for transparency
Glyde never contacted Epstein again and questioned the official conclusion of Epstein's death.
“There is no way on God's green Earth, obviously, that we've gotten to the bottom of all the players that were involved,” she said.
Earlier this week, several Epstein victims held a press conference demanding government transparency regarding the investigation into Epstein and his associates.Also Read | Trump was FBI informant against Jeffrey Epstein, claims Republican
