AAP Targets Rahul Gandhi For Being Abroad During Flood Crisis
Anurag Dhanda, AAP's media in-charge, slammed both the Congress and the central government, stating that during a time of immense suffering in flood-hit states, key leaders are missing in action.
“Whenever the country is in crisis, Rahul Gandhi disappears and goes abroad. Is this how he plans to help the flood-affected people? He's ready to tour for votes, but in tough times, he vanishes,” said Dhanda in a scathing remark.
He also targeted the BJP-led central government, questioning its alleged 'silence and inaction' regarding the devastation in Punjab.
“Punjab is facing a severe flood situation, yet the Centre has neither announced any compensation nor released the Rs 60,000 crore in pending dues to the state,” Dhanda added.
He demanded that the Centre immediately release a relief package for all flood-affected states and clear Punjab's financial dues, enabling the state to help its citizens recover from the natural disaster.
The AAP leader further questioned the purpose of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Punjab on September 9:“Will the Prime Minister announce the release of Punjab's pending funds? So far, he hasn't spoken a single word on the floods or offered even a rupee in assistance. The Aam Aadmi Party is the only one trying to rebuild Punjab in the aftermath of this disaster.”
Floods in Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have wreaked havoc, destroying homes, crops, and public infrastructure. Thousands have been displaced, and millions face uncertainty over their livelihood.
Dhanda alleged that both the Congress and the BJP have failed to show up in this time of need, stating:“All major parties vanish during a crisis. Whether it's the BJP or Congress, their leaders are missing when the public needs them the most.”
