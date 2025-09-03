Great-West Lifeco Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Great-West Lifeco Inc. : Today announced that it has amended its current normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to increase the maximum number of common shares (Shares) that may be repurchased from 20,000,000 Shares to 40,000,000 Shares. Great-West Lifeco Inc. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $54.39.
