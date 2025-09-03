Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Great-West Lifeco Inc.


2025-09-03 10:08:21
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Great-West Lifeco Inc. : Today announced that it has amended its current normal course issuer bid (NCIB) to increase the maximum number of common shares (Shares) that may be repurchased from 20,000,000 Shares to 40,000,000 Shares. Great-West Lifeco Inc. shares T are trading up $0.05 at $54.39.

MENAFN03092025000212011056ID1110012550

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search