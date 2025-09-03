Questex's Digital Signage Experience 2025 Builds Momentum With Newly Added Visionary Speakers, Industry Giants Including Google On The Sponsor Roster, And Unforgettable Event Experiences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's Digital Signage Experience (DSE) 2025, the preeminent event and digital platform for the digital signage industry, is gaining powerful momentum with a lineup of world-class speakers, brand-new industry sponsors including Google, and curated experiences that make this year's event unmissable. DSE takes place October 19–21 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

“DSE 2025 is where the industry comes together not just to see the latest technology, but to experience it, live it, and shape it,” said David Drain, Event Director, Digital Signage Experience.“With global brands attending, sponsors like Google, and programming designed for inspiration and connection, DSE 2025 will define the future of digital signage.”

Visionary Voices Shaping the Future

New speaker additions include Irv Cassio, Senior System Architect at Luxottica , Cheryl Catterall, Curated Technologies Strategy Lead at HKS and Valerie Jardon, Managing Director & Principal, Strategy at IA Interior Architects, joining the many others from the forefront of digital signage, retail innovation, and immersive design. See the complete lineup of speakers here .

Global Brands Converge

DSE is the destination for top companies driving digital signage and DOOH. The 2025 attendee list includes leaders from AT&T, American Airlines, Best Buy, Boar's Head, Costco, Daimler Truck North America, Del Taco, Gensler, In-N-Out Burger, Irving Convention Center, Getty Museum, Moment Factory, McCann, Penn Medicine, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, TD Bank, Tampa International Airport, UCLA, Walt Disney Imagineering, and more, underscoring DSE's role as the place where the biggest buyers and innovators connect.

Google Joins as a Key Sponsor

Google has signed on as a DSE 2025 sponsor to fuel discussions around AI, personalization, and the next wave of immersive engagement. Google joins the roster of new sponsors, including Airtame, AOTO, Eaton, Nanolumens, Spectrio, Velasea and Wallboard. View the list of sponsors here .

Networking Experiences Go Beyond the Expo

DSE has expanded beyond learning and doing business to building connections in memorable ways. New experiences attendees can take part in include:



DSE Golf Tournament

Morning Yoga by the Bay Opening Night Mixer



DSE 2025 offers new specialized passes for its targeted audience. Options include:



The End User / Architect Pass is tailored for professionals designing, managing, or deploying digital signage solutions in physical environments The Agency / Consultant / Integrator Pass is tailored for professionals shaping strategies, implementing solutions or driving innovation for clients

View the pass options and register here .

