Azerbaijan Clinches First Medals At 3Rd CIS Games
The final matches for the girls' and boys' teams were held at the Gabala Sports Complex.
In both categories, the Azerbaijani team faced off against Russia. Our boys and girls lost 0-2, winning silver medals in the tournament, while the gold went to the Russian athletes.
Individual competitions also begin today. The opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games, in which 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are participating, will take place on September 28, and the closing ceremony will be held on October 8 at the stadium in Ganja.
