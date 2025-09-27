Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Clinches First Medals At 3Rd CIS Games

Azerbaijan Clinches First Medals At 3Rd CIS Games


2025-09-27 07:05:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 27.​ The results of the team table tennis competitions at the 3rd CIS Games, held in Azerbaijan, have been announced, Trend reports.

The final matches for the girls' and boys' teams were held at the Gabala Sports Complex.

In both categories, the Azerbaijani team faced off against Russia. Our boys and girls lost 0-2, winning silver medals in the tournament, while the gold went to the Russian athletes.

Individual competitions also begin today. The opening ceremony of the 3rd CIS Games, in which 1,624 athletes from 13 countries are participating, will take place on September 28, and the closing ceremony will be held on October 8 at the stadium in Ganja.

MENAFN27092025000187011040ID1110118545

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search