US Smart Home User Experience, Pain Points & Support Analysis Report 2025 Insights Into Purchase Behavior And Strategies For Improved Buyer Experiences, Including Platform & Interoperability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The maturing smart home market sees increased consumer interest, emphasizing ease of product understanding, access, installation, and user experience. A new flagship study offers critical insights into purchase behavior, pain points, and strategies for improved buyer experiences, including platform and interoperability trends.

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home: User Experience, Pain Points & Support" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research explores the user experience and pain points that challenge the market. Topics include trending smart product adoption and purchase intention across multiple product categories, purchase channels and installation preferences, leading voice and control platforms, and attitudes about interoperability.

More than a decade into its development, the smart home market is maturing, offering dozens of product types from a growing number of competitors and attracting more mainstream consumers. To attract and retain mass-market customers, it must be easy to understand solutions' value, evident where to access and purchase solutions, simple to install (or have ready options for professional installation), and offer an intuitive user experience. In this market, the control platform is becoming ever more important as leading platform providers battle to attract consumers into their ecosystems.

This flagship consumer study provides the latest trending data on consumer purchase behavior and preferences that provide critical intelligence for smart home business strategies. This study also probes the ways in which the buyer and user experience can be improved, from the shopping experience through product installation and ongoing support.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Smart Home Devices: Adoption, Purchases, Intentions to Buy

Tech Affinity, Among Smart Home Device Owners

Smart Devices are "Affordable"

Top Barriers to Purchase

Average Selling Price Among Recent Buyers

Key Factors for Switching Smart Home Platforms

Leading Smart Home Platforms: Stickiness vs NPS

Experienced Problem with Self Set-up of Smart Home Device

Top Problems with Self Set-Up

Top Technical Issues

% of Smart Home Device Owners Coordinating Devices

% of Those with Coordinated Devices Citing Difficulty with Routines/Integrations % of Device Owners Coordinating Devices, by Most Often Used Platform

Smart Home Market: The Big Picture



Smart Home Device Ownership

Average Smart Home Devices Owned

Number of Smart Home Devices Owned

Tech Affinity, by Smart Home Device Ownership

Tech Affinity, Among Smart Home Device Owners

Smart Home Device Purchases and Intentions to Buy

Smart Devices: Familiarity

Smart Device: Perceived Value of Benefit

Smart Devices: Affordability

Demographic Breakdown of Smart Home Device Owners vs Non-Owners Housing Factors Breakdown of Smart Home Device Owners vs Non-Owners

Smart Home Devices: Ownership, Purchases, Intentions



Smart Safety & Security Device Ownership

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Ownership

% Owning Any Smart Appliance

Smart Appliance Ownership by Type

Smart Home Control Hub Ownership

Smart Speaker or Smart Display Ownership

Smart Security & Safety Device Purchases

Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device Purchases

Purchase Intention: Smart Safety & Security Device

Purchase Intention: Smart Energy, Lighting, Water Device

Smart Appliance Purchases Purchase Intention: Smart Appliance

Smart Home Buyer Journey



Awareness of Smart Home Devices

Information Sources When Shopping

Smart Home Device Acquisition Method

Smart Home Product Purchase Channel

Smart Home Devices Purchase: First Time vs. Repeat Purchase

Average Selling Price: Select Smart Home Devices Smart Home Device Purchase Inhibitors

Installation Experience & Pain Points



Overall Smart Home Device Installation Methods

Smart Security & Safety Devices: Professional Installation

Smart Energy Devices: Professional Installation

Difficulty of Initial Set Up by Smart Home Devices

Experienced Problem with Self Set-up of Smart Home Device

Problems Experienced When Self Installing Smart Home Devices

Actions Taken for Smart Home Device Setup

Device Set Up Preference

% Prefer Self Setup Next Time

% Experiencing a Problem when Self-Installing Smart Home Device, by Age % Preferring Self Set-up Next Time, by Age

Ongoing User Experience & Support



Net Promoter Score: Smart Home Devices

NPS ratings in Multiple Categories

Smart Home Devices: Number of Technical Problems Experienced

Smart Home Devices: Technical Problems Experienced

Smart Home Device: Actions Taken After Experiencing Technical Problems Smart Home Device: Resolution of Technical Problems by Units

Platform & Controls Experience



Primary Control Method of Smart Home Devices Units

Primary Control Method of Smart Safety & Security Device

Primary Control Method of Energy, Lighting, Water Device

Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Device

Number of Platforms Used to Control Smart Home Devices

Most Used Platform Used to Control Smart Home Device

Net Promoter Score for Most-Used Smart Home Platform

Future Purchase and Ecosystem Integration Considerations Among Intenders

Ecosystem Integration as Critical Consideration to Future Smart Home Device Purchase

Key Factors for Switching Smart Home Platforms

Smart Home Platforms Loyalty

Interoperability & Integration Current Integration of Multiple Smart Home Devices Working Together

Purpose of Smart Home Device Integration



Current Integration of Multiple Smart Home Devices Working Together by Most Often Used Platform

Purpose of Smart Home Device Integration by Most Often Used Platform

Ease of Creating Smart Home Routines and Integrations

Ease of Routines and Integrations Creation by Most Used Platform

Preferred Methods of Initiating a Routine

Preferred Smart Home Device for Acting as a Smart Home Hub

Preferred Provider for a Single Unified App

Preferred Provider for a Single Unified App: Smartphone/Smart Speaker Provider (Amazon, Google, Apple, Samsung)

Preferred Provider for a Single Unified App: Security System Provider Preferred Provider for a Single Unified App: Internet Service Provider

Appendix

