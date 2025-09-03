Minaurum Provides Adelita Update And Renews Marketing Agreements

The Adelita Project

Located in the Sonora-Arizona Copper Belt, the project is anchored by a near-surface, high-grade Cu-Au-Ag skarn system, multiple untested skarn targets, and a 4.5 km porphyry anomaly.

Drill results include:



16.2 metres of 1.97% Cu, 0.84 g/t Au, 73 g/t Ag (CGDD-10-001)

47.6 metres of 0.98% Cu, 0.46 g/t Au, 46 g/t Ag (CGDD-10-002)

105.2 metres of 1.03% Cu , 0.43 g/t Au, 36 g/t Ag (CGDD-12-009)

201.4 metres of 0.52% Cu , 0.15 g/t Au, 13 g/t Ag (CGDD-12-012)

20.60 m of 1.91% copper, 2.00 g/t gold and 40.91 g/t silver (Hole AD-22-0018)

32.25 m of 1.01% copper, 0.52 g/t gold and 39.69 g/t silver (Hole AD-22-0019)

19.85 m of 1.00% CuEq (Hole AD-22-0021)

20.6 m of 3.71% CuEq (Hole AD-22-0018) 32.25 m of 1.74% CuEq (Hole AD-22-0019)

(See Minaurum News Releases dated May 3, 2012; May 31, 2012; October 6, 2010, and Infinitum Copper news release dated September 13 and 29, 2022; May 2, 2023; May 24, 2023, January 24, 2024)

The Acquisition is subject to customary conditions, including approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Extension of Marketing Agreements

The Company is pleased to announce that further to its news release on May 12, 2025, it has renewed its agreements with Capital Analytica (" Capital ") and National Inflation Association ("NIA") to provide marketing and communications services.

The Company has extended its marketing services agreement with Capital dated May 9, 2025, for another three months. The Company agreed to pay Capital $60,000 for providing services including social media consultation, social sentiment reporting, social engagement reporting, corporate video dissemination, news release dissemination, and marketing communications services.

Jeff French is the principal of Capital and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. Capital and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, as of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital does not own any securities of the Company. Capital is based in British Columbia, Canada and can be reached via email: ... and phone: 778 872 4551.

The Company has also extended its marketing services agreement with NIA dated May 9, 2025, for another three months. The Company agreed to pay NIA US$30,000 for providing services including the promotion of the Company's activities through NIA's email distribution lists, website and blog posts.

Gerard Adams is the principal of NIA and will be responsible for all activities related to the Company. NIA and its principal are arm's length to the Company and, as of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, NIA does not own any securities of the Company. NIA is based in North Carolina, USA and can be reached via email: ... and phone: 973 277 7674.

Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico and a portfolio of district-scale projects in Mexico. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious-and base metal projects.

