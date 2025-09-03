Nobel Laureate Dr. Ardem Patapoutian Joins Stratus Scientific Advisory Board

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dr. Ardem Patapoutian, PhD, is a recipient of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2021 for his work characterizing the PIEZO1 and PIEZO2 receptors that detect touch, pressure, and proprioception

Dr. Patapoutian's landmark discoveries underpin the science that led to the development of Stratus' foundational PRIMETM hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPC) platform

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Stratus”), a biotechnology company developing on-demand hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) therapies, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ardem Patapoutian, PhD, as a Scientific Advisory Board member.

Dr. Patapoutian is globally recognized for his discovery of the mechanosensitive ion channels PIEZO1 and PIEZO2, collaborative work that earned him a joint Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2021. His seminal insights laid the groundwork for subsequent breakthroughs at Brigham and Women's Hospital, a principal teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, where PIEZO1 stimulation was shown to induce HSC generation in vitro; research that helped catalyze the formation of Stratus and the development of its proprietary Stratus PrimeTM platform.

“Welcoming Ardem to our Scientific Advisory Board is both a full-circle moment and an inflection point for Stratus,” said Avanish Vellanki, CEO of Stratus.“His foundational research in mechano-transduction directly influenced the scientific underpinnings of ST-101. Ardem's continued leadership in sensory biology and ion channel function, paired with his translational mindset, will be invaluable as we refine our approach to scalable, off-the-shelf HSC therapies. We are honored and tremendously excited by his support of our platform and decision to join us”

Currently in IND-enabling studies, Stratus' lead product, ST-101 , is an on-demand allogeneic therapy designed to deliver both hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (Prime HSPCsTM), in the absence of T-cells, to support full blood and immune system replacement. ST-101 is engineered for immediate availability and full HLA compatibility, aiming to eliminate the need for donor matching and mitigate risks such as graft-versus-host disease (GvHD).

“I'm excited to support the ground-breaking science, and the team at Stratus as they advance an entirely new model for HSC therapy,” said Dr. Patapoutian.“The opportunity to revisit PIEZO biology through the lens of real-world therapeutic application is deeply motivating-and I look forward to contributing to Stratus' mission of making immune and blood system replacement more accessible and immediate”

Dr. Ardem Patapoutian, PhD, is currently an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) and at The Scripps Research Institute in the Department of Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience, Dorris Neuroscience Center. Previously, Dr. Patapoutian held positions at the Genomics Institute of the Novartis Research Foundation, Director of Discovery Research, Head of Neuroscience, Discovery Research, and as a Staff Scientist, Discovery Research.

Dr. Patapoutian is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and a recipient of numerous honors including the Kavli Prize in Neuroscience and the BBVA Foundation's Frontiers of Knowledge Award. He holds a PhD in Biology from the California Institute of Technology, and a BS in Cellular & Development Biology from the University of California in Los Angeles. He has authored more than 140 publications in reputed journals.

About Stratus Therapeutics

Stratus Therapeutics is redefining regenerative medicine with Stratus PrimeTM - a platform for full hematopoietic system renewal, on demand. Our proprietary product, ST-101, includes both hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (Prime HSPCsTM) to drive durable, long-term engraftment with full hematopoietic system restoration, while supporting near-term immune reconstitution. ST-101 is uniquely engineered to deliver a high proportion of Prime HSPCsTM in the absence of T-cells, positioning it as a next-generation allogeneic graft, but with immediate availability. ST-101 aims to offer enhanced engraftment outcomes while diminishing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). As an off-the-shelf therapy with full HLA immune compatibility, ST-101 aims to eliminate the search associated with finding donors and potentially mitigate the challenges of conventional conditioning regimens. Stratus Therapeutics hopes to position ST-101 as a scalable path to curative blood and immune system replacement. Additional information can be found at .

