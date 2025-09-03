Donna Karan New York Marks 40 Years With Its Fall 2025 Campaign-Woman To Woman-Featuring Claudia Schiffer, Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam, Liya Kebede, And Mariacarla Boscono

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For four decades, the ethos of Donna Karan has been unwavering: a daily wardrobe that is effortless, sensual, and timeless for women across generations. The Fall 2025 campaign and collection marks 40 years since the first ever Donna Karan Fall line and directs its focus to five icons who embody the enduring femininity of the brand.

























"Donna Karan empowers women to feel comfortable and confident in their skin, allowing them to be whoever they want to be. I'm thrilled to be a part of such a major milestone for the brand," says Irina Shyak.

Claudia Schiffer, Irina Shayk, Imaan Hammam, Liya Kebede, and Mariacarla Boscono star in the campaign, uniting them with the brand in a series of images captured within a sleek interior that highlights the quiet power and connection between women. Shot by Mikael Jansson, the campaign shares the conversations women have with each other, reflecting the strength, complexity, and style of women today.

Imaan Hammam says,“being a Donna Karan woman means embracing the multifaceted nature of womanhood- it's someone who embodies both strength and sensuality.”

While ever evolving, the contemporary fashion of Donna Karan New York always stays true to the brands DNA. Reinterpreting archive and classic silhouettes, this collection highlights sophisticated fabrics through sumptuous city shades-from deep brown and chocolate plum to warm and cool metallics.

Claudia appears in a gorgeous devoré velvet look or a draped knit dress, belted and worn with a faux fur vest. Liya wears python-effect and suede outerwear over fluid pieces. Irina's tailored styles introduce a masculine allure. Mariacarla shifts between a silk gathered dress and a monochromatic ensemble of a belted knit cape and unstructured pants. Imaan shines in lustrous leather and a silk jacquard skirt and shimmers in a showstopping cowl-necked gown of gold paillettes.

Donna Karan New York accessories bring the collection full circle, with sculptural bags and refined footwear adorned in signature hardware that catches the light-and the eye. Sleek sunglasses infuse an effortless style, enhancing the collection's air of relaxed elegance. Each piece offers a fresh take on timeless style, designed for the rhythm of New York.

What makes a woman empowered, inspiring, invincible, unforgettable? The campaign, with Creative Direction by Trey Laird, lingers over this question while the collection proposes that women feel confident, smart, sexy, bold, and fearless-from one look to the next.

"All of Donna Karan's creations celebrate the female form. Her legacy still resonates today due to the timelessness of her designs and innate understanding of a woman's body. The brand has a new audience it speaks to, but the core aspects of the brand remain powerful” says Liya Kebede.

The Donna Karan New York campaign launches today across all Donna Karan social channels. This powerful narrative will be amplified with a 360-degree approach across North America, utilizing a diversified media mix of high-visibility digital platforms, tactical print placements, and premium outdoor displays across key markets. The Fall 2025 collection will be available in North America in select retailers on September 3, 2025, and on DonnaKaran.com.

Creative Direction by Trey Laird

Photographed by Mikael Jansson

Styled by Jessica Diehl

Hair by Damien Boissinot

Make-up by Mark Carrasquillo

BTS & still life images: Natalie Paul

ABOUT DONNA KARAN NEW YORK

Donna Karan New York revolutionized women's fashion in 1984 with Seven Easy Pieces, a groundbreaking system that made dressing effortless, sophisticated, and empowering. Now under the ownership of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. since 2016, the brand enters a new chapter with its 2024 relaunch. While staying true to its original vision, the iconic Donna Karan New York has evolved to meet the needs of the modern woman, offering designs that inspire confidence with timeless, versatile pieces that seamlessly integrate into daily life. With expanded distribution, Donna Karan New York continues to bring its signature style to a broader audience, resonating with women globally.

ABOUT G-III APPAREL GROUP, LTD.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NasdaqGS: GIII) is a global fashion leader with expertise in design, sourcing, distribution, and marketing. The Company owns and licenses a portfolio of more than 30 preeminent brands, each differentiated by unique brand propositions, product categories, and consumer touchpoints. G-III owns ten iconic brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, and Vilebrequin, and licenses over 20 of the most sought-after names in global fashion, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Nautica, Halston, Converse, BCBG, and major national sports leagues, among others.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at