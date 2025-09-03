Excellent Webworld Strengthens Middle East Presence With The Addition Of New Office In Dubai, UAE

Excellent Webworld Dubai Office Reception

Excellent Webworld Grows Footprints in The Middle East with the Addition of New Office in Dubai

Excellent Webworld announces new office location in Dubai, UAE, to scale AI & software development initiatives, and strengthen in-region execution.

- Excellent WebworldDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Excellent Webworld , a globally recognized leader in AI-powered software development , has announced the official address of its new regional office in Dubai as part of its strategic expansion across the Middle East.Located in 928, Victor Business Center, Burjuman Business Tower, Bur Dubai, Dubai, the expansion reflects Excellent Webworld's commitment to serving public and private sector organizations across the UAE and the Middle East with in-region expertise in AI development services , along with software, app, and MVP development-related offerings.For 13+ years, Excellent Webworld has delivered high-performing digital technology solutions to clients across the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East, apart from APAC, North America, and Europe. Championed as one of the pioneers of digital transformation in the region, Excellent Webworld's entry into advanced AI & Software in the Middle East began with nearshore projects and distributed development support, and with a 1-1 meeting with CTO, Mayur Panchal, on a per-need basis.By establishing a physical base, clients now have the option to engage directly with a dedicated local development team. With the new office in Dubai, Excellent Webworld offers regional firms to easily:- Hire certified engineers for on-premise and hybrid AI, MVP, software, and app development projects- Develop AI-powered software solutions with a qualified local development teamHaving worked with the biggest Middle Eastern players like Seen Jeem, Amazon UAE, the Dubai Government, and more, Excellent Webworld has built a reputation for excellence in digital, compliance, and performance standards unique to the Gulf region.Mayur Panchal, CTO of Excellent Webworld, overseeing the Middle East operations and now based in Dubai to lead client engagement and regional delivery, noted,“Over the years, we have considered the Middle East not just as a market but as a partner and a source of inspiration for some of our finest development projects. With our Dubai base, we are extending that legacy through local AI & software talents, committed to co-create the next wave of advancements. This move reaffirms our dedication to building long-term, on-ground transformation in the Middle East region."“Our office in Dubai strengthens our ability to serve the region with even greater impact. It allows us to offer them not only world-class AI and software expertise but also the comfort of working with dedicated local teams who understand their language, culture, and business ethos. With this move, we are making it easier for our partners to scale, innovate, and be part of the region's bold digital vision,” said Paresh Sagar, CEO of Excellent Webworld.“Operational excellence has always been our backbone, and with Dubai as our regional hub, we can now achieve it with efficiency and adherence to local norms. From onboarding skilled development teams to executing projects, our Dubai office ensures that our clients can access AI expertise with the speed and reliability they expect from Excellent Webworld,” said Mahil Jasani, COO of Excellent Webworld.Along with the expansion, Excellent Webworld has recently rolled out its rebranded corporate website. This upgrade highlights the AI development company's capabilities and simplifies service discovery for business leaders and decision makers.About Excellent Webworld (an AI-Driven App & Software Development Company):Excellent Webworld is a global leader in crafting next-generation digital products. From enterprise-grade, AI-powered software to smart mobile apps, the company has built solutions that give businesses a distinct competitive edge and maximize ROI. Their dynamic team of 300+ forward-thinking engineers, designers, and AI specialists has empowered thousands of SMEs, government, and Fortune 500 brands across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. With a proven track record spanning 13+ years, Excellent Webworld has successfully delivered over 900+ transformative digital projects for clients in 18+ industries.Service Expertise:AI Development, Generative AI Development, AI Agent Development, Agentic AI Development, AI Chatbot Development, Software Development, Mobile & Web App Development, Product Engineering, On-demand App Development, Cloud App Development, Cybersecurity, QA And Software Testing, and more.

