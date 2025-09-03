Seed To Sip: How Regenerative Spirits Are Raising The Bar For Sustainability

Perlick Distillery Spirits

Grown Climate Smart partners with leading distilleries to showcase how regenerative grain is shaping the future of premium, purpose-driven spirits.

CLINTON, WI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Grown Climate Smart partners with distilleries across the country to incorporate grain grown through regenerative practices like cover cropping, minimal tillage, and nutrient management. Whether sourcing from enrolled growers or from trusted farming partners using verified practices, our distillery collaborators are creating standout spirits with a story rooted in soil health, land stewardship, and meaningful partnerships.Beyond the farm, Grown Climate Smart is also focused on building a market that values these practices. By collaborating with brands, retailers, and consumers, we are helping to create a stronger connection between how grain is grown and the products it becomes.Why Sustainability Creates Business ValueAs more players enter the spirits sector, sustainability is evolving from a compliance checkbox into a powerful value driver. Programs like Grown Climate Smart help turn regenerative agriculture into market-smart positioning, offering a differentiator in a competitive industry where authenticity and storytelling influence consumer preference.“We're seeing a major shift in how companies define value," said Douglas Sabo, former Chief Sustainability Officer at Visa and current Founder of the Seeing Green platform.“Brands that integrate sustainability at the sourcing level, especially when it's traceable and transparent, are not just reducing risk, they're unlocking loyalty, elevating brand equity and futureproofing themselves in a values-driven economy.”With the right partnerships, sustainability becomes not just the right thing to do but a strategic way to stand out and build lasting consumer trust.From Soil to Still: Better Farming, Better FoundationAcross the U.S., more producers are prioritizing soil health and long-term productivity. These practices benefit the farm while strengthening the foundation of premium food and beverage products.- From 2017 to 2022, cover crop acreage increased by 17% , reaching 18 million acres nationwide.- Farms using cover crops and no-till practices see microbial biomass double in just two years , improving nutrient cycling and water retention.Choosing grain from these systems means choosing ingredients that start strong on farms built for the long haul. In Wisconsin, Perlick Distillery in Sarona exemplifies this approach. Located on a 2,000-acre family farm, they craft spirits such as American Yeoman Vodka and a five-year single malt whiskey using grain grown on-site with regenerative practices.“We've been practicing regenerative farming for nearly 30 years. It's important that our land and soil remain viable for the future of our farm and distillery. Grown Climate Smart allows us to tell the story of our farming practices to our customers through the distilled spirits we produce.”- Scott Perlick, Founder, Perlick DistilleryWhat Consumers Want: Integrity, Creativity, and a Good StoryToday's spirits buyers are eager to support brands that align with their values. They want transparency and intention behind the products they enjoy. In fact, NielsenIQ reports that 77% of consumers would stop buying from brands they see as greenwashing . When spirits are made with grain grown through verified regenerative practices, brands can support their sustainability claims with measurable action while still delivering bold creativity.Farmhouse Organic, crafted in Hudson, New York, produces vodka and gin using grain grown with regenerative organic farming practices at Breathe Deep Farm. Their flavor-forward expressions such as Farmhouse Organic Gin which has warm cardamom and bright lemon thyme along with theirsingle variety vodka that is soft and creamy- demonstrate how thoughtful sourcing and soil-conscious agriculture can elevate both taste and storytelling in the spirits space.“We're building a portfolio of cocktails and spirits that put organic and regenerative grain at the center - because that's where the story starts. Our customers love knowing what's behind the bottle: farming that restores the land, ingredients grown with care, and flavors that reflect it all. They continue to tell us they are drinking with purpose, similar to their eating, and they want to enjoy flavorful drinks from great producers and great farms.” - Maddy Rotman, Co-Founder, Farmhouse OrganicStanding Out in a Crowded MarketWith more than 2,000 craft distilleries in the U.S., differentiation is critical. Grown Climate Smart helps partners strengthen their positioning by communicating with confidence about farming practices that support long-term land health and resource stewardship.Located in the High Plains, Wahoo Distillery in Nebraska sources local corn, rye and barley to create a distinct portfolio including Original Whiskey and spicy cinnamon-infused expressions. Their on-site production reflects a spirit of community, regional terroir, and intentional grain-sourcing qualities amplified by their partnership with Grown Climate Smart.“Joining the Grown Climate Smart program helped us tell a deeper story. Since we produce everything we sell, it is important to us that our ingredients also come from local farms that follow environmentally sustainable practices. The program gives us a foundation that goes beyond marketing, supporting how we think about sourcing, partnerships, and our long-term goals.”- Graham Rupe, Founder, Wahoo DistilleryRegenerative Spirits: A Rising Category with Staying PowerConsumers are seeking products with meaning, and spirits made with regenerative grain deliver on flavor, creativity, and purpose. Grown Climate Smart works with distilleries of all sizes to integrate regenerative practices into premium spirits, fostering collaboration and flexibility.In Detroit, Valentine Distilling takes this philosophy further, combining grain-to-glass sourcing with innovative sustainability initiatives. Their circular“bottle-to-farm” program returns spent grain to farms for animal feed and recaptures up to 98% of process water.“Working with regenerative grain just feels like the right thing to do for our business, our customers, and the land we all depend on.”- Rifino Valentine, Founder, Valentine DistillingReady to Raise the BarWhether you are choosing your next bottle or building your next brand, there is an opportunity to make a smarter choice that supports better farming, stronger communities, and standout spirits.For consumers: Look for bottles featuring the Grown Climate Smart seal on shelves and in bars. It signals that the grain inside was grown with care for the land and with a focus on quality.For distilleries: If you are ready to strengthen your sourcing story and connect with a growing market, we invite you to partner with us. Let's build something lasting together-from seed to sip.

