Locafy's AI Sales Team Delivers Strong Initial Results, Validating Scalable Go-To-Market Model

Perth, Australia, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a globally recognized software-as-a-service technology company specializing in location-based digital marketing solutions, today announced encouraging initial results from the launch of its artificial intelligence (AI) Sales Team.

The pilot campaign generated 18 meetings, 130 warm leads and several proof-of-concept deployments, underscoring Locafy's AI-driven partner acquisition strategy and the broader opportunity across 55,000 U.S. agencies.

In August 2025, following completion of training the AI Sales Team on the Company's product suite, Locafy launched its first campaign in Australia. Over a four-day period, using only AI-generated SMS communications to reach 900 digital marketing agencies, the campaign delivered the following results:



25 meetings and presentations booked directly into partner calendars (12.5% conversion rate on agencies that engaged with the AI Sales Team).

652 two-way SMS conversations totaling more than 1,650 messages. 130 qualified warm leads entered into the Company's CRM for AI voice-call follow-up.

Subsequent progress has reinforced the quality of opportunities generated. Locafy recorded 100% attendance at AI-generated meetings, and conversion rates to date are tracking above 50%. Opportunities secured range from a national home services franchise with more than 700 franchisees (first proof-of-concept already deployed), to a large digital agency with 450 clients, as well as multiple mid-sized and smaller agencies where proof-of-concepts are underway.

“These initial results highlight the power of our AI sales engine in driving both partner acquisition and customer engagement,” said Gavin Burnett, CEO of Locafy. “Our go-to-market strategy is straightforward and scalable: use AI to generate high-quality leads, connect those leads directly with our partners, and deliver Locafy's technology to power their success. With the scale of our U.S. agency database, we believe this model has the potential to be a significant growth driver for Locafy and its partners.”

Burnett will expand on the AI Sales Team pilot and Locafy's broader go-to-market strategy during his presentation at the Gateway Conference today, September 3, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). A live webcast and archived replay will be available here .

