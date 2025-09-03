Meghalaya Announces Autumn Calendar 2025: Global Artists, World-Class Festivals, and Daily Music Across the State
(MENAFN- dentsu) Mumbai / National, September 3, 2025: The Department of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, has officially launched the Autumn Calendar 2025, unveiling a stellar line-up of festivals, thereby cementing M’ghalaya’s position as on’ of India’s most vibrant cultural destinations. With world-class performances, international sporting contests, literary dialogues, and sustainable showcases, the calendar captures the spirit of Meghalaya as a global hub for culture, music, and tourism.
Launching the calendar, Shri Paul Lyngdoh, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Government of Meghalaya, announced,
CM Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project: Daily Music Across the State
A defining highlight of 2025 will be the Chief ’inister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP), which will host daily music sessions across the state throughout the season. The programme has already created a remarkable impact; over 7,750 artists have performed in more than 13,000 shows, generating 175 salaried jobs for crew and coordinators alone. This year, the project will provide the cultural rhythm to’Meghalaya’s Autumn Calendar, ensuring that local talent remains at the forefront alongside global stars.
Local artists from CM-MGMP will participate in the North-East Ind–a Festival – Singapore, later this month. Additionally, another group of artists will travel to Osaka, Japan, for the World Expo.
Megha Kayak Festival (October 14-18, Umtham Village, Ri-Bhoi)
The 2025 edition will bring even more excitement, with Ri-Bhoi and the Whitewater Village preparing to host kayakers from around the globe. Adventure enthusiasts and visitors alike can look forward to thrilling whitewater action in one ’ of the world’s most beautiful natural settings.
