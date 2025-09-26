58 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Shelling Of Gaza Strip

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: 58 Palestinians have been martyred since dawn Friday due to the ongoing Israeli shelling and airstrikes on various areas in the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources in Gaza hospitals reported that 25 of the martyrs were transferred to Al Shifa Hospital, seven to Al Ma'amadani Hospital, three to Al Hilal Field Hospital in Gaza City, 19 to Al Awda Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, and three to Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

In the latest updates, sources reported that one person died of wounds he sustained in a previous Israeli shelling of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A number of people were also wounded in Israeli shelling that targeted Al Shati refugee camp, west of the city. Meanwhile, the camp and the neighborhoods of Al Nasr, Sheikh Radwan, Tal Al Hawa, and Al Sabra are witnessing intense Israeli aerial and artillery bombardment, targeting homes, public streets, displaced families, and shelters for displaced people in the city.

The Israeli occupation resumed its aggression against the Gaza Strip after violating the ceasefire agreement on March 18, following a two-month hiatus. The attacks targeted various areas of the Strip, which is already facing an unprecedented humanitarian tragedy after 23 months of war.