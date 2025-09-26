Meet 3 Dubai Residents Who Make Every Visit Special For Tourists

"I started photography because of the UAE. Here, every corner tells a story. I don't need to set a frame; wherever I point my camera becomes a perfect shot," said Muhammad Shafi, a street photographer who has spent the past seven years capturing the smiles of visitors.

Shafi is just one of the many unsung heroes powering Dubai's tourism. On World Tourism Day (September 27), while the city dazzles with record visitor numbers and world-class attractions, it is these everyday champions - security guards, tour guides and operators, hospitality workers, photographers, and shopkeepers - who ensure each journey is smooth, safe, and unforgettable.

Dubai welcomed 9.88 million visitors between January and June this year, according to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Yet beyond the impressive numbers, the city's tourism success is built on the dedication of people who ensure visitors feel cared for, safe, and inspired - from those who plan seamless trips to those who preserve traditions and capture lasting memories.

Behind those impressive numbers are people like Godly Babukutty, who runs a travel agency in the city.“We handle it all - from answering tourists' questions to airport pickups, hotel bookings, tickets, and planning every detail - so they can simply enjoy and have an unforgettable time in Dubai” Godly told Khaleej Times.

His bond with Dubai runs deep.“I first came here 13 years ago as a tourist. But the beauty and opportunities made me stay, and now I take pride in helping others experience (the same magic), too,” added Godly.

Safety is equally vital in shaping visitors' experiences. Seeni Yousuf, a security guard with nearly 30 years of service in Dubai, said: "I feel honoured to help protect Dubai and everyone who lives in or visits this vibrant city."

For Seeni, bringing his own family to the city as tourists was particularly meaningful:“Seeing them enjoy Dubai fulfilled a long-held wish of mine.”

Tourism in Dubai is not just about skyscrapers and luxury hotels - it's also about culture. Rashid, a perfume seller, takes pride in introducing visitors to the traditional aroma of oud. "Seeing tourists excitedly explore perfumes to take a piece of Dubai back home is truly special. I feel happy guiding them and recommending the best. It's my small way of contributing to their experience."

This World Tourism Day, while visitors marvel at Dubai's iconic skyline and vibrant attractions, it is worth recognising the everyday heroes whose passion ensures the city is not just a destination, but an experience to remember.