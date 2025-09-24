Prez Murmu To Offer Prayers At Prominent Mathura, Vrindavan Temples Today

MENAFN - IANS) Mathura, Sep 25 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will visit Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to offer prayers at prominent temples.

She will arrive in Vrindavan by a special train from Delhi and visit the Shri Thakur Banke Bihari Temple, Nidhivan, and the Shri Nabha Krishna Sudama Kuti on the Parikrama Marg.

The visit holds special significance as it coincides with the centenary celebrations of the Shri Nabha Krishna Sudama Kuti Ashram.

The Mahant of the Ashram had extended an invitation to the President, and preparations are underway to establish a Ram Darbar at the Ashram. During her visit, the President will also meet with saints and sages for 20 minutes.

The district administration and the Municipal Corporation have made extensive preparations for her arrival.

Special prayers and silver lamps will be lit at the Banke Bihari Temple before the President's convoy moves toward Nidhivan.

Senior officials oversaw security arrangements at the temples to ensure a smooth visit.

Uttar Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Krishna and Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar reached Mathura and Vrindavan on Tuesday to review the arrangements.

All aspects of the security at the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Temple and other sites on the President's itinerary were thoroughly checked.

Strict measures have been put in place, and traffic diversion will remain effective from 7 a.m. on September 25 until the President's departure.

Earlier, on September 20, President Murmu visited Gaya, where she performed the sacred 'pind daan' and 'shraaddh' rituals for her ancestors at the Vishnupad Temple and Phalgu Akshayavat during the world-famous Pitru Paksha Mela.

This was the first time in Indian history that a sitting President performed the 'pind daan', a ritual believed to bring salvation to departed souls.

The President, whose ancestral village is Upar Beda in Odisha's Mayurganj region, carried out the rituals under the guidance of Rajesh Lal Katariar, the keeper of ancestral records for families of Upar Beda.