Mintland Launches To Democratize Real Estate Investing Through Blockchain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind platform enables fractional ownership of premium global properties starting from just $10

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mintland , an innovative blockchain-powered platform, has officially launched with the mission to make real estate investing accessible to everyone, regardless of income level or location. By tokenizing premium global properties, Mintland allows investors to own fractional shares of real estate for as little as $10-a move poised to disrupt a $300 trillion industry.









































Breaking Down Real Estate's Barriers

Real estate has long been considered one of the safest and most profitable asset classes in the world, generating fortunes for those who could afford to enter. However, traditional real estate investing comes with barriers:



High Entry Costs: Prime properties often require hundreds of thousands, if not millions, in capital.

Illiquidity: Selling real estate can take months or years, locking up investor capital. Complex Processes: Transactions typically involve banks, brokers, and lawyers, creating delays and high fees.

“Real estate has historically been the wealth creator for the world's billionaires,” said a spokesperson at Mintland.“But until now, it was nearly impossible for everyday people to participate meaningfully. Mintland is tearing down those barriers.”

The Mintland Revolution

Mintland makes real estate ownership accessible by tokenizing global properties, breaking them into digital shares starting at just $10. This innovation allows investors to buy, sell, and trade property shares instantly, without the friction of traditional systems.

With Mintland, investors gain access to:



Fractional Ownership: Own a share of luxury apartments, commercial towers, and beachfront villas worldwide.

Instant Liquidity: Trade property shares like digital assets-no waiting, no middlemen. Borderless Investing: Access opportunities across global markets with nothing more than a smartphone.

Three Revenue Streams for Investors

Mintland investors can earn in three ways:



Rental Income: Receive proportional payouts from rental yields.

Capital Growth: Benefit from long-term appreciation of property values. Token Growth: Watch the value of $LAND, Mintland's native token, rise as adoption scales.

Why This Matters

The global real estate market-valued at over $300 trillion-is one of the largest, yet least liquid, asset classes. By introducing blockchain security, transparency, and instant tradability, Mintland bridges the gap between traditional wealth-building strategies and modern financial innovation.

“Fractional ownership is the future of real estate,” said a spokesperson at Mintland.“We envision a world where a student in Nairobi, a professional in Berlin, and an entrepreneur in São Paulo can all co-own the same premium property. Mintland makes that vision a reality.”

A New Era of Wealth Creation

Real estate has always rewarded early movers. The difference now is that with Mintland, you don't need $10 million to enter the market-you only need a smartphone, $10, and a vision for the future.

The next generation of real estate moguls may not come from Wall Street or Silicon Valley. They might come from Mintland.

Discover Mintland today at Mintland.io and start your journey from $10 to real estate ownership.

About Mintland

Mintland is a blockchain-powered real estate investment platform that democratizes property ownership through tokenization. By breaking down real estate into affordable digital shares, Mintland enables anyone to start building wealth from global real estate with as little as $10. With instant liquidity, fractional ownership, and secure blockchain verification, Mintland bridges traditional real estate with the future of digital finance.

Learn more at .

