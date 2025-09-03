From Grid Load To Revenue Stream: PLAN-B NET ZERO Makes The Energy Transition Economically Successful

MENAFN - Pressat) Berlin-based GreenTech startup, a subsidiary of PLAN-B NET ZERO AG specialising in innovative energy storage solutions, demonstrates how its battery energy storage systems (BESS) enable businesses and private households to profit directly from the growing imbalance between very low and very high prices on the electricity exchange (EEX).

Smart battery storage turns negative electricity prices into profit

In 2025, negative electricity prices are no longer a rare phenomenon but a defining feature of the energy transition. What burdens the power grid becomes a new revenue source for PLAN-B NET ZERO customers.

Germany's accelerated expansion of renewable energy has created a paradox: on sunny and windy days, facilities feed more electricity into the grid than is demanded. This oversupply increasingly drives wholesale prices below zero - producers must even pay to deliver their output. In the second quarter of 2025 alone, more than 345 hours of negative prices were recorded, including a record low of –€250.32 per MWh at the EEX.

This is where PLAN-B NET ZERO comes in: the company's BESS systems are equipped with intelligent measurement and control units that communicate with the grid in real time. As soon as prices turn negative, the storage units automatically charge - meaning customers are paid to absorb energy. The stored electricity is then discharged when prices rise again or when their own demand increases. This principle of energy arbitrage creates new, stable revenue streams.

Based on extensive modeling, PLAN-B NET ZERO shows that a typical BESS for prosumers and commercial enterprises pays for itself in less than five years. After that, the system not only generates steady additional income but also provides energy independence and reliable emergency power supply .

End customers benefit from energy optimization

“Our technology has reliably delivered resilience and self-consumption optimization for years. Today it proves its true value by turning the market's biggest challenge - the oversupply of renewable energy - into a direct opportunity for our customers,” said Bradley Mundt, CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO.“We are proving that a greener future can also be an economically successful one.”

With its BESS division, PLAN-B NET ZERO aims to put more market power in the hands of end customers, accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels, and enable a more efficient, decentralized energy system.

