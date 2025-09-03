Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CDC Completes Biosafety Training Program For National Laboratories


2025-09-03 05:07:02
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Sept. 3 (Petra) – The Jordan Center for Disease Control (CDC) said Wednesday it has completed a series of training workshops on laboratory biosafety and biosecurity under the "One Health" approach.
The two-week program brought together trainers and participants from human, veterinary, environmental and other health sectors, in line with World Health Organization standards, to strengthen intersectoral cooperation and bolster national health security.
The center said the initiative aims to build national capacity and upgrade staff skills to meet global biosafety requirements and enhance preparedness for health threats and epidemics. The workshops were supported by the WHO as part of its cooperation with Jordan to advance best practices in One Health, which integrates protection of people, animals and the environment.

